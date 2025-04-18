Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doug ramsey, revelation

Marvel Confirms Doug Ramsey and Revelation in Upcoming X-Men

Marvel Comics confirms Doug Ramsey and Revelation in upcoming X-Men events, as previously revealed on Bleeding Cool...

Article Summary Marvel announces Doug Ramsey as Revelation in X-Men #19, debuting July 2025.

Revelation is set to continue as the heir to Apocalypse's legacy.

The storyline follows Doug Ramsey's critical role post-Hellfire Gala.

Uncanny X-Men explores anti-mutant themes through a sinister Hollywood plot.

Marvel Comics has released the solicitation for X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, out in July 2025. And looking forward to a new X-Men storyline, Revelation, that we scooped last month…

X-MEN #19

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DÍAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 7/2

AFTER APOCALYPSE COMES REVELATION. Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse, begins his great work as Revelation in X-MEN #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Díaz, on sale this July. The issue serves as a prelude to a major X-Men storyline launching later this year.

Back in March, Bleeding Cool reported upcoming plots for the ongoing X-Men and Uncanny X-Men from Marvel Comics as part of their From The Ashes line. Including following up on Doug Ramsey's final scene of X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #4 from last summer. For X-Men Volume 3, written by Jed MacKay we learn that;

"Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as Revelation, has a mission: to carry on En Sabah Nur's great work. But in trying to create the great work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. Will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle? Plus: One year on from the fateful Hellfire Gala that changed everything — when a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces forever shattered the dream of a unified mutant nation — X-Men of all stripes come together in solidarity and celebration to mark the moment…and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands! COLLECTING: X-Men (2024) 19-22, TBA"

"TBA" we took to mean another Hellfire Gala special, which was also confirmed three days ago. Because there seems to be an alternative mutant party taking place in New Orleans… With Uncanny X-Men Volume 3 written by Gail Simone,

"When a brilliant but exploitative Hollywood director makes a surprise-hit horror film featuring a serial-killing mutant girl, there are protests at theaters around the country and a rise in anti-mutant violence in those same communities. But is it "just a movie," or is something much more insidious going on? Things are looking up when, for the first time in New Orleans history, the city declares a Mutant Appreciation Day festival and street fair, with all the music, food and fun the city is famous for. If the Hellfire Gala is filet mignon, this is corn dogs and lemonade. But are all mutants okay with this attempt at bridging the gap, or are sinister forces lurking behind the Tilt-A-Whirl? COLLECTING: Uncanny X-Men (2024) 17-21"

Looks like it is all playing out nicely.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!