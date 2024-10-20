Marvel Creators Visit Set Of Fantastic Four- But No Jonathan Hickman?

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: fantastic four, jonathan hickman

Comic book folks Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, Matt Fraction, Ryan North, Sara Pichelli, Alan Davis, Heather Davis, Chip Zdarsky, C.B. Cebulski, David Bogart, Tom Brevoort and Tom DeFalco were among those Marvel comic book creators and editors who had worked on the Fantastic Four comic book, who were invited by Marvel to visit the set of the Fantastic Four movie. And they posed with actors Pedro Pascal, and Vanessa Kirby (note the Fantastic Four coloured astronaut suits at the back). This is why CB Cebulski was visiting Mark Millar recently, and Dan Slott was signing at Forbidden Planet in London recently. But when this photo was shared on social media by Marvel Comics, there was someone missing that offended folk. Where people asked was Jonathan Hickman, whose recent work on the Fantastic Four was so influential for both the comics and the movies, including the likes of interdimensional incursions. Well, therein lies a tale.

On his recent 3W3M video podcast, he stated, "Marvel Studios asked me to fly out to London the other day, and I was, like, I would love to, but my passport's expired. And it was such a Tier One excuse. I don't think I'm getting it renewed anytime soon. You know, sorry, can't travel, no acceptable personal identification. Anyway, I'm gonna let my driver's license expire and just Uber everywhere. That's a pretty good excuse, right? I'm sorry I don't have the appropriate identification to fly anywhere, and it would take me six weeks to get it."

No Fantastic Four movie set visit for you, Jonathan Hickman! Incursion your way out of that, sir!

