Crypt Of Shadows With Moon Knight, Wolverine, Bloodstone & Bloodline

Crypt Of Shadows was a Marvel Comics horror anthology series that ran from 1973 to 1975. It also had a one-shot for the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics back in 2019. And now it seems that Marvel will be publishing a new Crypt Of Shadows with Moon Knight, the Laura Kinney Wolverine, the monster-hunting Elsa Bloodstone and Bloodline – the new daughter of Blade who debuted for Free Comic Book Day. As well as Man-Thing, Werewolf By Night and more, for October 2022. Expect an announcement this week for San Diego Comic-Con.

Crypt Of Shadows #1 The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all…but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world. There lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires…the ones who prey on innocence and goodness. Join us, and some of your favorite heroes, for tales of fangs, claws and silent, stalking swamp creatures to celebrate All Hallows' Eve!

The comic will be penciled by Karen Darboe, lettered by Travis Lanham, edited by Jordan White, with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu and Matt Milla.

The original Crypt Of Shadows series reprinted 50s horror stories for a 70s audience, just as Marvel diversified their superhero line into horror titles, such as Man-Thing, Werewolf By Night, Tomb Of Dracula and more. Now, with a Werewolf By Night TV show, it looks as if Marvel Comics is pumping up their comic book publishing line to match a little, especially ahead of Hallowe'en.

The previous Crypt Of Shadows one-shot was published in 2019 for Marvel's 80th Anniversary was written by Al Ewing, and drawn by Garry Brown, Stephen Green and Dibril Morissette-Pham and is available on Marvel Unlimited.