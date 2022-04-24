Bloodline, Daughter Of Blade First Appearance On Free Comic Book Day

This is a comic book seven years in the making, with numerous false starts, concepts and creative teams. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2015, Bleeding Cool first reported on a new Blade comic book from Marvel Comics by Tim Seeley and Logan Faerber. We got more details, that this would be Fallon Grey, a 16-year-old girl from rural Oregon, facing a threat she doesn't understand and meeting her father Eric Brooks, the classic vampire hunting day-walking Blade.

It was meant to have been published in the autumn of 2015. Well… it wasn't, it was pulled off the schedule. Bleeding Cool suggested that the delay may play into whatever was being planned for a new Blade movie or TV show. also starring that character. Lots more people followed that one up, that the comic would have to fit in with these plans – or at least, not contradict them too much. But it never happened, though Logan Faerber did post a few designs from the series.

At one point, it was announced in 2016 at C2E2 that Afua Richardson would be drawing the comic instead. But that never happened either. And now? In 2022? A new creative team, a new title. a new character, we have Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade.

Instead, she is Brielle, also known as Bloodline, daughter of Blade, by Danny Lore and Karen S. Darboe introduce Brielle aka Bloodline, Marvel's newest vampire hunter debuting in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1, in stores on the 7th of May. Not the only vampire hunter who is changing her identity these days… and Bleeding Cool has had a look ahead. Find more FCBD spoilers here… as we meet Brielle, who is participating in a live gaming event. Only to discover one of the participants, Eturnal (nothing to do with the other Eternals, also in this comic) is of the vampiric persuasion.

Which is where Brielle suddenly comes into her own. With a mother who isn't so keen on this new look for her daughter.

First appearance in a couple of weeks…

FCBD 2022 AVENGERS X-MEN #1 (NET)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220029

(W) Kieron Gillen, Gerry Duggan, Danny Lore (A) Dustin Weaver, Matteo Lolli, Karen Darboe (CA) Valerio Schiti

Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artist Dustin Weaver, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind.In Shops: Apr 20, 2022