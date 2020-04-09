Marvel, DC, Crisis and Zoom in your Daily LITG April 9th 2020

Yesterday saw a Marvel DC Crisis as their respective Zoom backgrounds dominate news coverage on Bleeding Cool. But t was Aaron Haaland's rallying cry to comic shores to get over their mid-life crisis that provided real cut through. We look forward to hearing more industry saving ideas. Welcome all to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Marvel DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- DC and Marvel Comics Using Current Situation to Get Ahead Of Schedule
- DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
- Terminator: Michael Biehn Reprises Kyle Reese for COVID-19 PSA
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
When Warren Ellis pitched Plastic Man and four more stories from a year ago
- X-Men Editor Says the Wedding of Scott Summers and Jean Grey Never Happened
- A Look Ahead at House Of X and Power Of X For the Future of the Mutant Race
- Is Harley Quinn the Mother of Lobo's Daughter, Crush?
- Warren Ellis Has a Plastic Man Pitch – If You Dare
- Punisher Kill Krew Launching From Marvel Comics in July
Comics News & Events Happening Today
- Jews & Comics Webinar by Arlen Schumer, 2-4pm ET
- Ultimate Comics Live Show Thursday Night Special 7pm – 10pm ET
- Comics, cartoons, and manga drawing Online Class (ages 8-13) 3:30-4:30pm ET
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
- Peter Palmiotti, comic book inker
- Erik Amaya, comics journalist
- Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics
- Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World
Interested in Marvel DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds, comic stores in mid-life crisis or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.