Marvel, DC, Crisis and Zoom in your Daily LITG April 9th 2020

Yesterday saw a Marvel DC Crisis as their respective Zoom backgrounds dominate news coverage on Bleeding Cool. But t was Aaron Haaland's rallying cry to comic shores to get over their mid-life crisis that provided real cut through. We look forward to hearing more industry saving ideas. Welcome all to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

We have a Marvel DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds.
  1. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  2. A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
  3. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  4. DC and Marvel Comics Using Current Situation to Get Ahead Of Schedule
  5. DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
  6. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  7. The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
  8. Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
  9. Terminator: Michael Biehn Reprises Kyle Reese for COVID-19 PSA
  10. First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed

When Warren Ellis pitched Plastic Man and four more stories from a year ago

  1. X-Men Editor Says the Wedding of Scott Summers and Jean Grey Never Happened
  2. A Look Ahead at House Of X and Power Of X For the Future of the Mutant Race
  3. Is Harley Quinn the Mother of Lobo's Daughter, Crush?
  4. Warren Ellis Has a Plastic Man Pitch – If You Dare
  5. Punisher Kill Krew Launching From Marvel Comics in July

Comics News & Events Happening Today

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

  • Peter Palmiotti, comic book inker
  • Erik Amaya, comics journalist
  • Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics
  • Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World

