Marvel, DC, Crisis and Zoom in your Daily LITG April 9th 2020

Yesterday saw a Marvel DC Crisis as their respective Zoom backgrounds dominate news coverage on Bleeding Cool. But t was Aaron Haaland's rallying cry to comic shores to get over their mid-life crisis that provided real cut through. We look forward to hearing more industry saving ideas. Welcome all to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

When Warren Ellis pitched Plastic Man and four more stories from a year ago

Comics News & Events Happening Today

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

Peter Palmiotti , comic book inker

, comic book inker Erik Amaya, comics journalist

comics journalist Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics

of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World

Interested in Marvel DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds, comic stores in mid-life crisis or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address