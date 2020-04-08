Terminator: Michael Biehn Reprises Kyle Reese for COVID-19 PSA

Michael Biehn is the one major Terminator actor who never returned to the franchise since the 1984 original. He played Kyle Reese, a human sent from the future to protect Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) from a cybernetic killing machine (Arnold Schwarzenegger). The video comes courtesy of Aaron Couch, who posted the actor's message online via Twitter.

Biehn recreates the monologue Reese gave Sarah about the terminator's relentless and stoic nature. Instead of referencing the machine 36 years later, the actor speaks with the same intensity about the coronavirus/COVID-19 in similar terms. He even takes off his mask for added dramatic effect.

Resharing in higher quality: #TheTerminator star Michael Biehn reprises his role for a message for today's struggles pic.twitter.com/cP0EAp9Ujd — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 4, 2020

Here is the original scene from The Terminator for reference. Reese took the brunt of the terminator's physical damage. Severely injured the soldier left a stick of dynamite inside the machine before falling downstairs. After Sarah finished it off in a compactor, she finds a mortally-wounded Reese who succumbed to his injuries. Reese's time travel created a paradox since he unknowingly became the father of the prophesized savior John Connor, who originally sent him. In 1991, Biehn made a cameo in Terminator 2: Judgement Day that ended up as a deleted scene. Since his character died at the conclusion of the 1984 film, he appeared in a dream sequence with an institutionalized Sarah. He reminds her she needs to protect their son giving her renewed purpose.

How Terminator Recast Kyle Reese

Though Reese returned in Terminator: Salvation (2009) and Terminator: Genisys (2015), different actors played the role. The late Anton Yelchin played the younger Reese in Salvation. Jai Courtney played the largely useless Reese in the alternate timeline film. While Hamilton reprised her role for Judgment Day, she skipped out on the next three films before returning for the Tim Miller-directed Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). The film de-canonized the last three films acting as the official sequel to Judgment Day. Its lackluster performance at the box office renders the franchise's future in doubt despite the rights reverting back to Terminator director James Cameron. Biehn will appear in the upcoming Killer Weekend from his own company Blancbiehn Productions. He will also appear in the second season of The Mandalorian for Disney+. Terminator: Dark Fate is available on digital and home release. The Mandalorian season two premieres in October.