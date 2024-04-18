Marvel Exonerates Kevin Feige Over Death Of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Cody Ziglar, Iman Vellani, kevin feige, ms marvel, zeb wells

Marvel Exonerates Kevin Feige Over The Death Of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, Says It Was A Collective Editorial Decision

The Amazing Spider-Talk video blog with Dan Gvozden ran an interview with Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar who talked about his version of events regarding the death of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, in Amazing Spider-Man, before being revived by the Krakoan Protocols in the X-Men (predicted by Bleeding Cool at the time), after the discovery that she was not just an Inhuman but a mutant as well. And then getting her own series as a mutant member of the X-Men written by Ms Marvel actor Iman Vellani.

Dan Gvozden: "Comics used to also have this protective barrier around it that was like the letters page. And now on Twitter and social media like you can get directly, in the face. I look at someone like Dan Slott, who was kind of the first big guy killing Spider-Man off in the age of Twitter, sparked a huge backlash and I've long joked that the like the fastest way to create 50,000 enemies is to be the lead writer of Amazing Spider-Man. I think Zeb is probably going through it right now."

Cody Ziglar: "It was funny watching when the whole Kamala stuff was going down, and he had told me months before the plan. [Kevin] Feige was like "hey, I don't do this very often but like can you please just like do this to make things in line with Marvel, because we have some stuff we want to do with Kamala", so he's like, f-ck, I'm the guy that drew the short straw. People are going to be very mad that I have to kill Ms Marvel… I felt bad for him because people didn't know that she's going to quite-unquote die, it's comic books, she comes back of course but you don't realize that when she dies and comes back, the Ms Marvel is going to be writing that… I remember when he told me, that's so cool people are going to lose their minds. Well they lose their mind because she's died, but also I think people are going to like really be excited that like you know for the first time that like you know an MCU actor is like going to be actively participating in like creating like the lore of the character in comic books proper… sometimes they'll like write short stories but actively engaged in like a run or a miniseries is a pretty big deal. And you know Iman is like an enormous comic book fan which I think anyone knows who follows anything about her work but like she's genuinely an enormous comic book fan. So yeah it sucks for you, I'm glad I don't have to do that, but it was fun watching him get savaged online knowing that he's sort of the guy that had to answer the call of of Daddy Feige to to to make this to make this sacrificial."

Dan Gvozden: I don't think they did him any favors I mean they like teased it was going to be MJ for a long time like I mean that was poking the bear of all bears.