Marvel Fanfare to be Collected as Omnibuses in 2025, With Frank Miller

Marvel Comics is to collect Marvel Fanfare in its entirety in a series of three Omnibus volumes, the first being published in May, 2025.

Marvel Fanfare was an anthology published by Marvel Comics in the eighties to showcase a variety of Marvel characters, that used premium paper quality and printing procedures for the time. Published with 36 pages with no ads, at more than twice the price of a standard Marvel comic, every two months for 60 issues from 1982 to 1991, it was edited throughout its run by Al Milgrom, who also wrote and drew an illustrated column, entitled "Editori-Al", in most issues.

Al Milgrom explained that "It was intended that it would appeal especially to the fans… tried to get the best possible stuff by either established pros or talented newcomers. At least part of the purpose was to use better paper, more elaborate, detailed coloring and, by charging a higher cover price, to eliminate all those unsightly ads. The creators were paid a bonus 50% rate, too. I was sometimes 'accused' of just using up inventory material — as if that was necessarily a bad thing. I did use some inventory stuff — if I thought it was of high enough quality. As with any grand vision, the results sometimes fell short of the goal. . . . What finally killed it was the advent of incentive payments to freelancers — top creators could make far more than the rate-and-a-half Fanfare paid if they worked on many of the better-selling regular titles. That and my workload and family obligations made it tough to keep the book going. And sales had begun to drop as well."

Now Marvel Comics is to collect Marvel Fanfare in its entirety in a series of three Omnibus volumes, the first being published on the 13th of May, 2025. Here are the characters, creators and stories being collected, including the classic Captain America story Home Fires by Roger Stern and Frank Miller.

X-Men and Spider-Man"In the Savage Land"

Chris Claremont, Michael Golden, Dave Cockrum, Paul Smith

Chris Claremont, Michael Golden, Dave Cockrum, Paul Smith Daredevil "Snow"

Roger McKenzie, Paul Smith

Roger McKenzie, Paul Smith Fantastic Four "Annihilation"

Roger McKenzie, Trevor VonEeden

Roger McKenzie, Trevor VonEeden Hawkeye "Swashbucklers"

Charlie Boatner, Trevor VonEeden Collected in

Charlie Boatner, Trevor VonEeden Collected in Deathlok "Mindgame"

David Kraft, Michael Golden

David Kraft, Michael Golden Iron Man "Ordeal!"

David Michelinie, David Winn, Michael Golden

David Michelinie, David Winn, Michael Golden Dr. Strange "To Steal the Sorcerer's Soul"

Chris Claremont, Marshall Rogers

Chris Claremont, Marshall Rogers Captain America "Shall Freedom Endure"

Roger McKenzie, Luke McDonnell

Roger McKenzie, Luke McDonnell Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch "Switch Witch"

Mike W. Barr, Sandy Plunkett

Mike W. Barr, Sandy Plunkett Dr. Strange "The Showdown"

Roger Stern, Charlie Vess

Roger Stern, Charlie Vess Hulk, Blob and Unus "With Friends Like These"

Steven Grant, Joe Barney

Steven Grant, Joe Barney Daredevil "Bless the Beasts and Children"

Bill Mantlo, George Freeman

Bill Mantlo, George Freeman Dr. Strange "The Light That Never Was"

Peter Gillis, Carmine Infantino

Peter Gillis, Carmine Infantino The Jungle Book (Adaptation)

Gil Kane, Mary Jo Duffy, P. Craig Russell

Gil Kane, Mary Jo Duffy, P. Craig Russell "The Bill Sienkiewicz Portfolio" Features Thor and Hulk

Man-Thing"Rock and Soul"

J.M. DeMatteis, Joe Brozowski

J.M. DeMatteis, Joe Brozowski "The Butch Guice Portfolio "Features Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, Power Man & Iron Fist, Gorgon, Howard the Duck

Black Widow "Widow"

Ralph Macchio, George Perez

Ralph Macchio, George Perez Warriors Three "Ballad of the Warriors Three"

Alan Zelenetz, Charles Vess

Alan Zelenetz, Charles Vess Vision and Fantastic Four "Dangerous Vision"

Roger McKenzie, Rick Leonardi and Marvel Masterworks: The Fantastic Four Vol 24

Roger McKenzie, Rick Leonardi and Marvel Masterworks: The Fantastic Four Vol 24 Quicksilver and the Inhumans "Against Attilan"

Mary Jo Duffy, Alan Weiss

Mary Jo Duffy, Alan Weiss The Thing "that night…"

Barry Windsor-Smith

Barry Windsor-Smith Daredevil "Crimson Ash"

Roger McKenzie, Jack Sparling

Roger McKenzie, Jack Sparling Sky-Wolves "Sky-Wolf!"

Marv Wolfman, Dave Cockrum

Marv Wolfman, Dave Cockrum Sub-Mariner "A Fable"

Bill Mantlo, Mike Mignola

Bill Mantlo, Mike Mignola Hulk "A Day in the Life"

David Kraft, Tony Salmons, Al Milgrom

David Kraft, Tony Salmons, Al Milgrom Captain America "Home Fires"

Roger Stern, Roger McKenzie, Frank Miller

Roger Stern, Roger McKenzie, Frank Miller "Kevin Nowlan Portfolio" Featuring Nova, Black Widow, Phoenix, Red Sonja, Dagger, She-Hulk

"The Terry Austin Portfolio" Featuring Dr. Doom

Cloak & Dagger "Such Sweet Sorrow"

Bill Mantlo, Tony Salmons

Bill Mantlo, Tony Salmons Cloak & Dagger "Dancin' the Night Away"

Bill Mantlo, Rick Leonardi

Bill Mantlo, Rick Leonardi Cloak & Dagger "Dagger's Light"

Bill Mantlo, Kerry Gammill

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Chris Claremont. Ralph Macchio, Roger Stern, Michael Golden, Frank Miller, Mike Mignola

May 13, 2025 $100 736 pages

The prestige format anthology series from Marvel's 80s era, Marvel Fanfare, is collected in omnibus format for the very first time! In 1982, the comics industry was making rapid advances. The door to higher-quality, prestige titles had been opened and Marvel Fanfare planted the flag, declaring it the place to be seen. The series gave industry's greatest creators — like Frank Miller, Barry Windsor-Smith, Chris Claremont and Michael Golden — a chance to make singular statements on Marvel icons like Captain America, the Thing and Spider-Man. New talents like Mike Mignola and Charles Vess could take their shot for an issue and gain break-out success. And groundbreaking talents like Bill Sienkiewicz could steal the scene with a gallery of pinups that redefined characters in a single image. Marvel Fanfare also boasted beautiful, fully-painted stories and cutting-edge new innovations in coloring. Each issue was a bounty of artistic excellence and a statement on the future of comics. Marvel is proud to collect the complete Marvel Fanfare in this first of three Omnibus volumes. COLLECTING: MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #1-19

