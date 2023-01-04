Marvel Gives Krakoa An Even Earlier Origin Than Before (XSpoilers)

The Powers Of X series told us the secret history of the mutant island of Krakoa. It once was Okkara, a mighty mutant island that was split in two, Krakoam and Arakko, the latter lost to another dimension.

Divided into two by Apocalypse and his very First Horsemen.

The story was revisited in X-Men before the X Of Swords event, as Krakoa reached out to Arakko and brought them home – before terraforming an entire planet of Mars for the job. With Apocalypse given a little more empathy and detail for the action he performed.

But in today's Marauders we have gone further back, two billion years and more to far earlier origins of mutangt kind and the sentient viruses that would both guide and control humanity's arrival on Earth, and the threats that mutants would once again pose. As the X-Men of the present day were able to revive the Threshold mutants' genetic data, imprisoned in secret by the Shi'Ar Empire, and then travel back in time to confront the issues that doomed them. And meeting ancient mutant Grove…

Who, as their name suggests, is all about providing a home for the mutants of long, long, ago.

With details of the Helix Home, laid out for all.

And the hope that it will be the first of many. And as the many threats are dealt with in this week's Marauders #10. and the X-Men team leaves for the future (well, most of them), Grove gets a new look after surviving a battle with Stryfe (yes, he turned up as well).

Grove has the mutant power to heal by vegetative growth. And so, after the serious battle, has a very different look indeed. And may need a new name.

Okkara. The mutant island home that was split in two, but lives and healed. And look rather like the way both Krakoa and Arrako manifest themselves for their respective councils…

And an origin far, far beyond the paltry million years ago that the Avengers are currently dealing with…

