Marvel Gives Us Black Panther Shuri Vs Doctor Doom (Spoilers)

If you were going to tease a Fantastic Four movie, then choosing a movie in which one kingdom is at war with another, Wakanda Vs Atlantis in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, might make sense to include a look at a monarch of another monarchy state in the Marvel Universe, that of Latveria. Well, it looks like today's Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War may be doing a little foreshadowing of that, as new Black Panther Shuri goes up against Doctor Doom. Two of the cleverer characters in Marvel pitting wits, bravado and planning against each other. With the legacies of other Black Panthers backing that up.

And those buying print copies today will also be getting a new Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War digital download spray that will be totally exclusive, forever, to this comic book. That's what they are promising anyway. Even if Doctor Doom were to do something like this…

He would have to buy the comic book in order to get it. Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4 is published by Marvel Comics and is in comic book stores today. And this is the spray you'll be able to download if you do.

FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN220933

(W) Christos Gage (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: $4.99