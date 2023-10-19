Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: january 2024, Solicits

Marvel Comics January 2024 Solicits In Full (And A Bit Of February)

Here are the full solicits and solicitations for Marvel Comics in January 2024, as well as a few for February 2024, like a side dish.

Here are the full solicits and solicitations for Marvel Comics in January 2024, as well as a few for February 2024, like a side dish. The launch of Ultimate Spider-Man and Ultimate Black Panther, Avengers Twilight, Fall Of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X, a new Cable series from Fabian Nicieza, a new Dead X-Men series from Steve Foxe, the Resurrection of Magneto, Marvel Meow and much more.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER A BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER B BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER C BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE!

• Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics!

• After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility?

• Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #1 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A)

COVER A BY ALEX ROSS • COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more. But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, where THE AVENGERS are strangers and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream? How do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn't want them? PLUS: A behind-the-scenes look at the making of this issue!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #2 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A)

COVER A BY ALEX ROSS • COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

With the clock ticking to New Year's Day, and the world against him, CAPTAIN AMERICA must build an army to save America! Will his surviving friends sign up, or is he going to have to lead the ragtag group called THE DEFENDERS against the expert military marksman known as BULLSEYE?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM • MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

KRAKOA HAS JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!

Mutantkind has never had a greater fall. From the highs of Krakoa – their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy – to the lowest of lows. Outlawed, hunted, killed, most of their kind missing or dead, and now, one their greatest leaders, Cyclops, is on trial facing a death penalty. Ready or not, the time has come for the X-Men to make their final stand against the forces that have struck them low. The day is now. The place is here. The tale of the house Xavier built will long be told…and few will forget this darkest chapter. From writer Gerry Duggan (X-MEN, MARAUDERS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) and artist Lucas Werneck (IMMORTAL X-MEN, TRIAL OF MAGNETO) comes half of the story that will bring the Krakoa Age to its conclusion!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Order using 75960620766400111

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #1 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FIGHT FOR KRAKOA HAS BEEN LOST!

Ten years ago, the mutants returned from their exile to try and reclaim the Earth from the forces of Orchis. They failed. Now, within the victorious Orchis with their gauntlet choking the world, Nimrod and Omega Sentinel put their plan within a plan into action. They are to summon their binary god to consume everything in their accession. All that stands between them is the X-Men. What can they do? They're the X-Men. They'll find a way. That's their power. So begins a story beyond time and space, with the rise of powers beyond our petty human intelligence. From writer Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN, UNCANNY X-MEN) and artist R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH) comes half of the story that will bring the Krakoa Age to its conclusion!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

CABLE #1 (OF 4)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

THE FUTURE MUST NOT COME TO PASS!

All the signs are here: The Neocracy is coming – and with it comes not only the end of mutantkind, but all of the humankind as well! As if rescuing Young Nate from the ongoing threat of Orchis weren't enough, can Cable root out this growing threat and decimate it before the Neocracy has a chance to take hold. But is he already too late to change the future? Don't miss out on Fabian Nicieza and Scot Eaton's explosive first issue of CABLE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEAD X-MEN #1 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ, BERNARD CHANG & JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by PERE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

DEATH WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING!

When the world turned against Krakoa, these five mutants lost their lives…but their mission as X-Men is just getting started. To preserve Xavier's dream, they must accomplish the impossible – or die again trying! Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, discover…who are the DEAD X-MEN?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

INSIGNIA VARIANT COVER AND INSIGNIA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

LIFEDEATH!

On Krakoa, resurrection from the dead was as easy as completing a circuit – but Krakoa fell. The time of easy miracles is over, and only the hard roads are left. Now it falls to Storm – as the epic conclusion to the Krakoan age looms – to bring their oldest enemy home to fight against the FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X…but after all he did, and all that was done to him, can Magneto bear to return?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

ROM VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

GANG WAR CONTINUES!

• With all of New York's super underworld fighting for dominance, you didn't think Wilson Fisk, the former Kingpin of Crime, would sit it out, did you?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOEY VASQUEZ

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK

SPIDER-MAN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

PETER PARKERVERSE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

GANG WAR CONTINUES!

• The Beetle has stepped up in her father's absence, and she's become a very different Janice Lincoln.

• She's smart, dangerous and ready to take the big chair. With Spider-Man and others distracted by Kingpin, she just might do it.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #2 (OF 3)

GREG PAK (W) • Caio Majado (A)

Cover by DAVID AJA

Variant Cover by Marcus To

• GANG WAR is here! Shang-Chi's greatest weapons are lost to him! And Chinatown will burn if the Master of Kung Fu doesn't win the war!

• Can Shang-Chi defeat his rivals and protect Chinatown without sacrificing his principles?

• Or will SPIDER-MAN and his allies bring him down first?!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #3 (OF 4)

RODNEY BARNES (W)

RAMÓN F. BACHS (A)

Cover by CAANAN WHITE

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY SERGIO DAVILA

KINGPIN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

THE FIGHT FOR NEW YORK IS ON!

SPIDER-SLAYERS are back and bigger than ever! Luke Cage, Danny Rand, Jessica Jones, Cloak and Dagger face a GIANT threat as they battle for the soul of New York!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #2 (OF 4)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AS GANG WAR RAGES ON, A NEW PLAYER EMERGES!

New York City's criminal element stands poised to tear itself and the entire island to pieces with only Elektra standing between them and the citizens of Hell's Kitchen! Fighting against foes first seen in Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder's first explosive chapter of DAREDEVIL, Elektra has her hands full to begin with – but a dangerous new player with powerful and lethal abilities and skills to match Elektra's own explodes into the fray!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



SPIDER-WOMAN #3

STEVE FOXE (W) • CAROLA BORELLI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

GANG WAR RAGES ON!

Spider-Woman tried to take down Diamondback's operation from the top…and barely escaped with her life. Now she's angrier than ever and ready to hit him – and Hydra – where it hurts. Jessica Drew goes street level as GANG WAR nears its brutal conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #15

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

MS. MARVEL CHARGES INTO GANG WAR!

MILES MORALES is losing his battle to save Brooklyn – can MS. MARVEL turn the tide?! HOBGOBLIN is out for revenge against SPIDER-MAN – but he's not the only classic Spidey villain who wants a piece of Miles…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



KID VENOM: ORIGINS #1

TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

THIS IS KID VENOM!

• For the first time collected in one issue, the full four parts of KID VENOM from DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE!

• Also, behind-the-scenes content never before seen, including the original work that brought Taigami to Marvel!

• Plus: A glimpse at what the future holds for KID VENOM!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99



BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #1 (OF 4)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • Álvaro López (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

INTO THE FORBIDDEN ZONE!

In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race – but even they know human capabilities have severe limits. So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally, a young woman who will someday earn the moniker "Nova"…

Steeped in a love for the classic tales, Marc Guggenheim and Álvaro López's series will take the Planet of the Apes legacy to explosive new heights – and it all starts here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

JACKPOT #1

CELESTE BRONFMAN (W) • JOEY VAZQUEZ (A) • Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

JACKPOT VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • JACKPOT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALWAYS BET ON RED!

• A GANG WAR TIE-IN!

• Mary Jane Watson, A.K.A. JACKPOT, gets her first solo super story since her debut in ASM #31!

• New York City is in chaos as the super-powered criminal gangs are at war, and it's all hands on deck!

• It's a baptism by fire, but, come on, this is Mary Jane. What CAN'T she handle?!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #1 (OF 5)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • JUNE BRIGMAN (A/C)

Variant Cover by NICOLETTA BALDARI • VARIANT COVER BY Elizabeth Torque

Alex, Julie, Jack and Katie Power are super-hero siblings determined to do their part to protect the world despite their young age. The problem is that their parents don't want them to have powers – and can't know that they do. But when their friend Franklin Richards has a premonition of a galactic threat hurtling their way, the Power siblings will have to decide what kind of heroes they want to be – and what they're willing to give up along the way.

Original creators Louise Simonson and June Brigman return to explore an exciting new adventure from the early days of the POWER PACK!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM!

• DYLAN BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM, has a bone…or a brain…to pick with MILES MORALES!

• With MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN scribe CODY ZIGLAR teaming up with IBAN COELLO (VENOM, FANTASTIC FOUR), and with a cover by the legendary BRYAN HITCH, this is a GIANT-SIZED spidey story that can't be missed! And this is just the first of more exciting GIANT-SIZE one-shots featuring your favorite characters releasing through the first half of this year!

• PLUS: Includes a reprinting of ULTIMATE COMICS: SPIDER-MAN #22 by Spidey-legends Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli featuring the epic conclusion of Miles' first battle with Ultimate Venom!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY RICK LEONARDI

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

BEWARE – MARVEL ZOMBIE: 2099!

• MIGUEL O'HARA teams up with BLADE 2099 to take on a new horrific threat to NUEVA YORK!

• Introducing the MARVEL ZOMBIE of 2099! He lives! He strikes! And no spider can hold him!

• Will SPIDER-MAN be able to stop the ever-evolving zombie infection before it takes hold of his mother and the citizens of the Barrio?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #2 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL DOWLING

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

BEWARE – THE LUNAR TOMB OF DRACULA!

• DRACULA returns!

• The moon is under attack, and SPIDER-MAN must team up with MOON KNIGHT 2099 to save it!

• Our celestial web-slinger is going to need some new armor to get through it all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JASON MUHR (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

BEWARE – WEREWOLF UNLEASHED!

• Cursed by blood — WEREWOLF BY 2099!

• SPIDER-MAN must take on the WEREWOLF in a no-holds-barred battle!

• An over-the-top MONSTER MASH for the 100th LEGACY ISSUE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #4 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) •CHRIS CAMPANA (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY KLAUS JANSON • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

BEWARE – TOMORROW'S TERROR INCORPORTED!

• TERROR returns to his horrific roots!

• SPIDER-MAN must go up against THE NEW TERROR INC. – body parts will fly!

• Can SPIDER-MAN get TERROR to finally change his ways?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO RAFFAELE

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

BEWARE – REBIRTH OF THE MAN-THING!

• SPIDER-MAN must find a way to save the lives (and data) of the people of NUEVA YORK from the touch of MAN-THING 2099!

• What does this new shambling monstrosity mean for the future of Nueva York?

• Also featuring the return of THE SPECIALIST!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

G.O.D.S. #4

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

That guy in the beekeeper suit is holding a thing that's freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1

Jed MacKay (W) • Alessandro Capuccio (A) • Cover by David Finch

Foil variant COVER by Alessandro Capuccio

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GENE COLAN • VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains!

But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission…and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99



SPIDER-GWEN SMASH #2 (OF 4)

Melissa Flores (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

DEEP DISH AND DEEP TROUBLE!

Next tour stop – CHICAGO! Gwen pulls double duty as drummer and secret bodyguard for Dazzler as tensions threaten to tear both bands apart. Plus, Hulk attacks again, but this time, he's not alone! What is Earth-65's Bruce Banner really after?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #3

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY PERE PEREZ

CARNAGE MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

SACRIFICES MUST BE MADE!

Cletus Kasady has returned and has his sights set on the biggest prize of all, but first, he must face a reality-altering face-off the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #3

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

DISASSEMBLY REQUIRED!

The richest jerk on the planet now owns the deadliest fighting machine of all time! How can Spider-Boy even hope to stop…the Toy Soldier?! Watch out, kid! This one-of-a-kind collectible can KILL! Also…the Webless Wonder teams up with Thor, Son of Odin, as a creature from Asgard threatens Bailey Briggs' friendly neighborhood.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SENTRY #2 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY SUNGHAN YUNE

As more people begin manifesting Sentry's powers, it's all Misty Knight and Jessica Jones can do to keep track of the incidents, let alone discover any connections between them. Meanwhile, each new Sentry must reckon with their newfound abilities — and what this newfound power means for who they will become. Unfortunately, one of them isn't a team player…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS #2 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) GERALDO BORGES (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE REVOLUTION VS. THE KINGPIN!

When Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine gets word that Kingpin will be overseeing the transfer of the Red Skull's fortune at the notorious Hellfire Club, Bucky Barnes enlists the aid of his favorite masters of infiltration – a symbiote-equipped Black Widow and a dressed-to-impress Yelena Belova, the White Widow! But to rob the Red Skull of his ill-gotten gains, they'll have to go through Wilson Fisk…and that didn't go too well for Bucky last time…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #3

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

TIME IS RUNNING OUT!

Only ONE man can save the day! Well, one man and his army of expendable Spider-Minions! The Spider-Base will be reactivated! Refuel the Arachno-Mechs! Load your web-cannons! The moment you've been training for has arrived! Suit up, dolts! We're going to WAR!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WHITE WIDOW #3 (OF 4)

Sarah Gailey (W)

Alessandro Miracolo (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by SAOWEE

When a shady corporation called Armament threatens Yelena Belova and her neighbors with eviction under suspicious circumstances, she decides to take the problem into her own hands. After all, there's rarely a problem a little murder can't solve! But Armament is not quite what it seems – and a single mistake could cost Yelena everything.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THANOS #2 (OF 4)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LUCA PIZZARI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ROM VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ILLUMINATI'S

SECRET WEAPON: HULK!

The new Illuminati move on Thanos to prevent him from destroying the Earth as part of his quest to reclaim his beloved Death, which means it's time to bring in the biggest gun they've got: THE INCREDIBLE HULK!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARVEL MEOW #1

Nao Fuji (W) • Nao Fuji (A/C)

Variant cover by Doaly • Variant cover by Chrissie Zullo

MARVEL MEOW MAKES ITS PAWESOME PRINT DEBUT!

Marvel's most fearsome – and furriest – heroes are here to save the day and beg for treats in the process! Follow Chewie, Liho, Alpine and the rest of the Avengers' feline friends as they cause a few cat-tastrophes…and maybe vanquish some villains in the process! Whether it's crashing Captain Marvel's apartment or defeating Doc Ock, you can always count on these cats for some cute chaos! Collecting the hit Infinity Comic series from Marvel Unlimited and featuring a brand-new cover and exclusive new story!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED ALL AGES …$5.99



PUNISHER #3

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ENTER…THE FEARMASTER!

• Hunted down by the authorities, the Punisher must face down the one threat that cannot be stopped by bombs or bullets…the terrors inside his own mind.

• With an innocent life hanging in the balance, can the Punisher escape the Fearmaster's deadly abattoir, or will his quest for vengeance be cut short just as his true enemy stands revealed?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #3 (OF 4)

D.G. CHICHESTER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

BACK IN BLACK!

Friends and foes alike become embroiled in the battle for their lives beneath the streets of Hell's Kitchen! With a deadly puppet master who returning and legendary writer D.G. Chichester is no stranger to and your new favorite artist Netho Diaz, this series has only just started to turn up the heat!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #48

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW

TARGET: BEAST begins here!

He was their mission commander. Now he is their mission. At last, X-FORCE takes the fight to HENRY McCOY, A.K.A. BEAST – and he will answer for his crimes!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #4 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Magneto returns to battle the X-Men, and he's brought the new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants! Courtesy of the boundless imaginations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch enter the Marvel Universe alongside enduring mutant menaces Toad and Mastermind! As Magneto and Professor X clash on the astral plane, the Brotherhood overruns and conquers the small nation of Santo Marco in the name of mutant supremacy, and the stage is set for a dramatic showdown with the X-Men! A rivalry for the ages begins here, and Wanda and Pietro Maximoff start their incredible journey from villainy to their ultimate destiny in the mighty Avengers! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #4.

32 PGS./All Ages…$4.99

X-MEN #30

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ROM VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BAMF VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY ETHAN YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

WE ARE NOT ANIMALS!

As the chaos of mutantkind's fight back against their fall at the hands of Orchis rages in FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, other forgotten foes come from the woodwork to take on the X-Men in their time of peril! Synch and Talon find themselves once more besieged by the High Evolutionary and his creations to reap the consequences of their last encounter!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #41

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • CORY SMITH & GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH WAR BEGINS HERE!

THE MOST VIOLENT WOLVERINE STORY EVER TOLD!

Get ready for the showdown to end all showdowns – WOLVERINE VS. SABRETOOTH!

It's been years since these heavy hitters have crossed paths in the Marvel Universe, but as Krakoa falls, so rises SABRETOOTH – and he's out for revenge! They threw VICTOR CREED in the PIT, but he's free and, wielding an army of Sabretooths, will prove once and for all why he is LOGAN's ultimate nemesis. Co-written by literary powerhouses Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and Victor LaValle (The Changeling, SABRETOOTH) and drawn by artistic dynamos Cory Smith (CONAN, GHOST RIDER) and Geoff Shaw (WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE, WOLVERINE: PATCH), don't miss the inaugural issue in this multi-shipping saga leading up to the landmark issue #50!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE #42

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • Cory Smith (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT WILLIAMS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 2!

VICTOR CREED and the SABRETEETH have big plans for LOGAN. See the war escalate under the claws of the many Creeds!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS:

BATTLEWORLD #3 (OF 4)

TOM DEFALCO (W) • PAT OLLIFFE (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

SECRET SHIELD VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

CYCLOPS MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

AMID THE CHAOS, THERE COMES – A CALAMITY!

• BARON ZEMO and the villains have the heroes in their grasp! But what discovery by the HOBGOBLIN will threaten to tear their shaky alliance asunder?

• Featuring SPIDER-MAN, the HUMAN TORCH and some surprise guests — but you'll never believe the ending!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROGER STERN & TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The stunning debut of Spider-Man's black suit – the alien costume that would one day become Venom! As Spidey makes his homecoming from the super hero Secret Wars, he returns with a miraculous new outfit, a striking black-and-white Spider-Man costume that morphs and responds to his very thoughts – allowing him to change back to Peter Parker at will! But could this miraculous article of alien clothing have a mind of its own? With New Yorkers made uneasy by his new look and the Secret Wars photos he took far too alien to sell to the Daily Bugle, can Peter pick up the life he left behind? Relive the issue that set in motion the entire saga of Venom! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #252.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by MIKE ZECK • Cover by MIKE ZECK

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ZECK • FOIL VARIANT Cover ALSO AVAILABLE

The Beyonder has assembled all of the players on Battleworld – now it's time to fight! Spider-Man and the various members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and the X-Men have barely gotten settled in their new surroundings when an army of villains attacks – and the Beyonder's brand-new planet learns the true meaning of battle! But while this battalion of bad guys looks to secure an early victory, two of the Marvel Universe's heavyweight schemers make plans of their own. What does Doctor Doom want with Galactus? Why has Magneto gone solo in a fortress of his own? And as the dust settles on the first round of the Beyonder's secret war, who will be left standing? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGENDS #1

DAVID F. WALKER; JUSTINA IRELAND AND MORE! (W) • TBA (A)

Cover by CAANAN WHITE • VARIANT COVER BY SEAN DAMIEN HILL

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Cornerstones of the Marvel Universe unite in this jam-packed special! Captain America graces the city skies – and dives headlong into the dangers of its alleyways. Misty Knight gets the anniversary treatment as she approaches fifty years of publication history! And – in a bold tale of corruption, abuse and the hope that springs eternal – Elijah Bradley makes an explosive return to the spotlight! All this and more from the program that brings you the world outside your window in real time – MARVEL'S VOICES kicks off a triumphant new year of stories!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

VENOM #29

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

EDDIE BROCK'S TOUR DE FORCE CONTINUES!

While chaos has reigned for Dylan Brock and the Venom symbiote, EDDIE BROCK continues to kick ass and take no prisoners, fighting like hell to get back to them! Eddie started as a King in Black and has gone on a transformative journey that has put Meridius' very existence into a state of uncertainty! But with Meridius' fate thrown into question, so is Eddie's — and his transformations aren't over…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #4

Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

Variant Cover by Carmen Carnero • Rom Variant Cover by David Marquez

BLAST-HER INTO THE NEGATIVE ZONE!

Determined to free both herself and the morally ambiguous Yuna from the permanent bond of the Nega-Bands, Captain Marvel brings the fight home to the Negative Zone! Buried deep somewhere inside this topsy-turvy world is the key to breaking the bond, but nothing in the Zone comes free. And when Carol ends up on Blastaar's doorstep, the disgraced king gets a perfect shot at revenge.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #9

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

The Avengers battle the Twilight Court…for the sake of Kang the Conqueror? The Twilight Court wishes to bring Kang to justice, but the Avengers still have need of the comatose conqueror. Which side can claim to truly be just?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #4

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

• SHE-HULK and JACK OF HEARTS go on vacation…IN SPACE!

• Someone from Jack's past is looking for him.

• When two heavy hitters like She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts are in SERIOUS DANGER, that's a huge problem.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #5

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY JIM RUGG

VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

New information about Captain America's recent attacker — a mysterious figure known only as the Emissary – has Steve Rogers, Misty Knight and Sharon Carter scrambling to protect a peace rally from being this new foe's next target. But how can masters of physical and mental might defend against the supernatural prowess of an ancient evil?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



INCREDIBLE HULK #8

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF HULK'S THROWDOWN WITH THE WWII GHOST RIDER AND THE WAR DEVILS!

The Personification of Rage and the Spirit of Vengeance have their own vengeful spirit to conquer! When the Hulk and the undead Ghost Rider of the past finally come face-to-face with the monstrosity controlling the war devils, a bone-crushing brawl follows!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #6

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

THOR MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

A LEGEND FROM THE PAST!

• The All-Father sought answers to his new troubles in memories of old. And to refresh those memories, he consulted his Skald…

• …to tell a tale of when Young Thor and Young Loki journeyed out beyond Asgard – on a quest that would determine the fate of all the Realms.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and of his first Journey Into Mystery.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLADE #7

BRYAN HILL (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A) • COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

BLADE TEAMS UP WITH THE HULK TO TAME THE ANGER WITHIN!

In preparation to face the Adana once more, Blade must confront the monster he is afraid he is…and who knows better what it's like to live with a monstrous version of yourself than Bruce Banner?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #5

SALADIN AHMED (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • DAREDEVIL MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

DAREDEVIL'S SECOND ARC BEGINS WITH A BRUTAL BOUT!

In the senses-shattering second arc of DAREDEVIL, creators Saladin Ahmed and Germán Peralta continue the explosive debut of this new series featuring an all-new villain for Daredevil to face down!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #4 (OF 4)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

It's a fight of a lifetime as Cap and the Howling Commandos race to prevent the Nazis from unleashing werewolves on the world. But when the best laid plans go sideways, it will take a miracle – and faith in each other – to ensure the whole team makes it out alive…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #5 (OF 5)

Ron Marz (W) • Ron Lim (A/C)

THE SILVER SURFER

VS. MEPHISTO!

• The Surfer and Genis-Vell have survived Thanos, Galactus and time itself, but now it's time for a date with the devil!

• But what does the Lord of Darkness want with an Infinity Gem?

• And even if our heroes can uncover Mephisto's game, can they best him?

• This fan-favorite team brings everything together for this final installment!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #14

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

ROM VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

IRON MAN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Tony Stark needs more than just an armor to defeat Orchis, he needs an army.

• Can Ironheart build one in time?

• Who will answer the call?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Kev Walker (A) • Cover by Emilio Laiso

ROM VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE BATTLE OF THE BRANCHWORLDS BEGINS!

• The flowering of Grootspace is almost upon us, but Empress Victoria and the Spartax Armada have arrived to stop it.

• Can Star-Lord make peace with his people?

• Or will Groot's second chance die on the vine?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #8

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN & MACK CHATER (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

T'CHALLA VS. MONET!

The missing-persons cases spiraling out of Birnin T'Chaka worsens, and Black Panther is determined to find out who is behind the disappearances. What does it have to do with the St. Croix family and their daughter, the powerful Uncanny Avenger known as Monet? T'Challa is about to find out!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #15

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESO MOBILI • GALACTUS MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

• I was created by mistake: a mind of minds, spread out across the vast swath of humanity, unseen but strong, stronger still every day. The world was confusing, but I learned. I grew.

• And then the Fantastic Four, the world's greatest heroes — themselves led by the world's smartest man — tried to kill me. They failed. But they showed me they were a threat. They showed me I needed to defend myself.

• They showed me that the Fantastic Four needed to die.

• And as I strengthen my control over the world, Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Ben Grimm, Johnny Storm and Alicia Masters will soon learn there's nowhere they can hide…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #16

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

• When a teacher shares a list of inventions a scientist from the 1600s hoped future generations would one day make, Valeria and Franklin Richards decide to go for bonus points…

• …by ticking off some of those unfinished items and inventing the impossible.

• Enlisting the aid of Jo-Venn and N'Kalla Grimm, the four of them engage in a little amateur mad science that quickly spirals out of hand!

• Do they go to their parents and ask for help? Of course not! A couple of kids can easily fix this, right?

• According to the couple of kids involved in this series of bad decisions: yes! Absolutely! Nothing will possibly go wrong.

• Also featured in this issue: several things going wrong!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS INC. #5

AL EWING (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

VISION MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE SECRET REVEALED!

• Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She led the Avengers. She's divorced. Deep down, she still considers herself a widow.

• His name is Henry Pym. He's the leader of the new Lethal Legion. He's her ex-husband. He's very much alive.

• Together, they've got a LOT to talk about…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 4)

SALADIN AHMED (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A/C)

• The most terrifying series of 2023 reaches its conclusion!

• His loved ones were threatened. His life was compromised.

• Who pulled the strings? Mysterio? Or someone far worse?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #11

Jed MacKay (W) • DANILO S. BEYRUTH (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

• In the aftermath of the war with General Strange, Stephen and Clea must set things to rights.

• But what about Clea's new sister? Will they really return her to her warlord parents?

• Can the Stranges reckon with the legacy of the Faltine?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

STEVE SKROCE, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & MARY SANGIOVANNI (W)

STEVE SKROCE, DANNY EARLS & STEFANO LANDINI (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

UNEARTHED VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

FEW SURVIVORS REMAIN…WHO WILL MAKE IT OUT ALIVE?!

• Three more sagas from the front lines of the zombie apocalypse – the final desperate remnants of humanity in a Marvel Universe full of horror!

• BLADE makes his last stand against evil in the stark, dangerous polar north! A lone PUNISHER faces down the horde…and the decision that very well may be his last! And SHANNA THE SHE-DEVIL battles the Savage Land in an onslaught that can only be described with two words: zombie dinosaurs!

• What more can we say?! Don't miss out on the bloodiest installment yet!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

Order using 75960620776300411

ALIEN #3

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO & DECLAN SHALVEY (A)

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

STAY FROSTY!

The Yutani family has decided to settle the invasion of LV-695 personally. But no corporate executive has the authority to tell a Xenomorph what to do…unless the order is "slaughter"! And knowing the Weyland-Yutani Corp? It just might be. Trapped between an avalanche and a watery death, the mysterious "Cole" makes her hardest decisions yet.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

STAR WARS: THRAWN – ALLIANCES #1

TIMOTHY ZAHN & JODY HOUSER (W)

ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

PROMO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

RETURN TO THE SAGA OF THRAWN WITH THE COMIC-BOOK ADAPTATION OF THRAWN: ALLIANCES!

• TIMOTHY ZAHN teams with STAR WARS veteran JODY HOUSER to bring THRAWN: ALLIANCES to the pages of comic books!

• Watch as ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE bring the action to life showcasing the tactical prowess of the galaxy's most dangerous mind!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #4 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MARCHION RO WINS!

The final glimpse of the lost year of THE HIGH REPUBLIC is revealed, as we follow the EYE OF THE STORM himself, MARCHION RO, from his greatest triumph – the destruction of the JEDI fortress known as STARLIGHT BEACON – to the many trials that came after!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VVARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

VIRGIN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

THE TAKING OF THE ATARAXIA!

• LOURNA DEE's treachery has been revealed!

• But can she escape as the REPUBLIC DEFENSE COALITION combines forces with an unlikely ally?

• JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS must board a ship she thought was lost, but is anyone prepared for the extent of Lourna's ruthlessness?

• INNOCENT LIVES hang in the balance as Keeve makes a monumental decision!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #4 (OF 6)

JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

OBI-WAN PLOTS A DARING MISSION INTO ENEMY TERRITORY!

• OBI-WAN and TALA must evade the INQUISITORS to rescue LEIA!

• Meanwhile, THIRD SISTER and the other INQUISITORS try to impress DARTH VADER by being the one to finally capture OBI-WAN!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #8

RODNEY BARNES (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE RESCUE!

• The MANDALORIAN and his allies attempt a daring rescue.

• MOFF GIDEON unleashes the DARK TROOPERS while the fate of GROGU hangs in the balance!

• Guest-starring an UNEXPECTED JEDI!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #42

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY Alan Quah

STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY AHSOKA VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

LOGO VARIANT COVER also available

THE RISE OF THE SCHISM IMPERIAL!

• In the wake of DARK DROIDS, DARTH VADER explores his powers and takes on the most dangerous team of rebel heroes he's ever faced!

• Meanwhile, the greatest threat to the EMPEROR'S rule is rising – from within THE EMPIRE itself! Will the DARK LORD OF THE SITH destroy it – or join it?

• Featuring the comic-book debut of ENRIC PRYDE from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #42

CHARLES SOULE (W)

STEVEN CUMMINGS (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY THE GRAND INQUISITOR VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends

LOGO VARIANT COVER also available

SITH RISING!

• LUKE SKYWALKER knows his destiny is leading him toward a confrontation with DARTH VADER.

• But Vader is a Dark Lord of THE SITH, and Luke is barely even a JEDI.

• To have any chance at survival, he must find a way to train himself in the battle techniques he will soon face. He must find…ANOTHER SITH!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: VISIONS – TAKASHI OKAZAKI #1

TAKASHI OKAZAKI (W) • TAKASHI OKAZAKI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

TAKASHI OKAZAKI RETURNS TO THE WORLD OF THE RONIN ONCE MORE!

• We've seen THE RONIN as a Sith slayer…but who was the Ronin before?

• See the early history of THE RONIN and his SITH origins in this one-of-a-kind VISIONS Special!

• Featuring THE RONIN from the first season of the hit Disney+ series, STAR WARS: VISIONS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #40

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

NIGHT AS DAY!

• The TAGGE FLEET burns. The GALAXY reels.

• DOCTOR APHRA is alone.

• But as she explores an ancient ruin on a desolate planet, Aphra may find the answers she's been hunting for her entire life.

• Is this the end for DOCTOR APHRA?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #42

ETHAN SACKS (W) • JETHRO MORALES & PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE EXPLOSIVE END OF THE SAGA!

• VALANCE THE BOUNTY HUNTER has one final mission to complete…and it may indeed be his LAST!

• Can he and the crew fight their way past BOBA FETT…and JABBA's SECRET WEAPON?

• The GRAND FINALE of the series that's four years in the making!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SIENKIEWICZ COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO, MARK GRUENWALD & STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, PAT BRODERICK, GREG LaROCQUE & BOB HALL

Covers by BILL SIENKIEWICZ & MIKE ZECK

Locked in an endless struggle with the Dire Wraiths, Rom's solemn quest to eradicate them from Earth brings him into conflict with the Metal Master and his army of spiders, Mystique and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and more! The Spaceknight joins Namor to battle monsters of the deep, and Shang-Chi lends his deadly hands to thwart the Wraiths' black magic! Meanwhile, Rom's human friend Brandy Clark is transformed, and the impending arrival of the dreaded Dweller on the Threshold may spell doom for all! It's a cosmic epic featuring Doctor Strange, the In-Betweener, the Living Tribunal…and the human form of Rom?! Has he been freed from his armor at long last? All that, plus the Skrulls, the ever-lovin' Thing — and a tragedy that even Rom cannot withstand! Collecting ROM (1979) #30-50 and ANNUAL #1-2, and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #99.

664 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95674-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SAIZ COVER

Written by NICK SPENCER & DONNY CATES

Penciled by DANIEL ACUÑA, ANGEL UNZUETA, PAUL RENAUD, SEAN IZAAKSE, JOE BENNETT,

ANDRES GUINALDO, JAVIER PINA, JESÚS SAIZ, ROD REIS, STEVE MCNIVEN, ANDREA SORRENTINO,

JOSHUA CASSARA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MORE

Covers by JESÚS SAIZ & ELIZABETH TORQUE

Nick Spencer concludes the Cap saga that shocked the world! As Sam Wilson grapples with what it means to be Captain America, Steve Rogers positions himself to claim the U.S.A. as his Secret Empire! The Cosmic Cube secretly remade the world's greatest hero into a Hydra loyalist. Now, using the trust and respect he's earned over the decades, the former Sentinel of Liberty is poised to make Hydra's fascist ideals a terrifying reality – changing the landscape of the world dramatically! Can Sam and a group of rebels turn the tide? And which heroes will actually fight by Steve's side?! Find out as the impossible becomes real! Hail Hydra! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON #18-24, CAPTAIN AMERICA: STEVE ROGERS #12-19, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2017) #25, SECRET EMPIRE #0-10, SECRET EMPIRE OMEGA, GENERATIONS: SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA & STEVE ROGERS CAPTAIN AMERICA, and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2017 (SECRET EMPIRE) and NOT BRAND ECCH (2018) #14.

904 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95370-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC TORQUE COVER [DM ONLY]

904 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95371-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ZECK CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. WOLVERINE COVER

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, JOHN BYRNE, J.M. DEMATTEIS & MORE

Penciled by PAUL NEARY, TOM MORGAN, KIERON DWYER, JOHN BYRNE, MIKE ZECK, MIKE HARRIS,

M.D. BRIGHT, KERRY GAMMILL & MORE

Covers by MIKE ZECK

Mark Gruenwald's decade-long CAPTAIN AMERICA run begins with unforgettable battles against Madcap, Flag-Smasher and the newly formed Serpent Society! But things really kick into high gear when the serial killer known as the Scourge of the Underworld targets villains across the Marvel Universe, marking every death with an enigmatic epitaph: "Justice is served!" As the bodies pile up, can Cap find and stop Scourge before there are no more criminals left to fight? There's also Wolverine and the Super-Patriot to contend with – but the government itself might strike the final blow against the Sentinel of Liberty! As a volatile vigilante is chosen to replace him, Steve Rogers retires as Captain America…but he's not out of the fight just yet! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #307-350 and ANNUAL #8, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #29, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #278, IRON MAN (1968) #228, material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #26 and #31-32, and Scourge subplot pages.

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95687-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ZECK CAPTAIN COVER [DM ONLY]

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95688-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC GARNEY COVER

Written by JOE CASEY, JOHN BYRNE, ERIK LARSEN, JERRY ORDWAY, CHRIS COOPER,

TERRY KAVANAGH, GLENN GREENBERG & MORE

Penciled by JAVIER PULIDO, ED MCGUINNESS, RON GARNEY, RON FRENZ, DOUG WHEATLEY, CHRISCROSS, LEE WEEKS, RICK LEONARDI, DAVE ROSS & MORE

Covers by RON GARNEY & LEE WEEKS

Writer Joe Casey takes the helm to deliver action-packed adventures, as Bruce Banner seeks answers about Betty's recent death – while the Hulk battles the Super-Adaptoid, the Circus of Crime and more! Shocking truths are revealed just in time for a seismic clash with the Abomination alongside Thunderbolt Ross! Then, legendary creator John Byrne collaborates with blockbuster artist Ron Garney and more top-tier talent to take the green goliath on a frightening journey to the American heartland – and into his own troubled past! Featuring Iron Man and the Avengers, Wolverine, Namor the Sub-Mariner, Thanos, the powerful mutant X-Man – and Greenskin's old sparring partner, the Thing! Plus: The classic savage Hulk rampages once again! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #468-474, HULK (1999) #1-11, HULK & SUB-MARINER ANNUAL '98, X-MAN & HULK ANNUAL '98, HULK ANNUAL '99 and RAMPAGING HULK (1998) #1-6.

768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95406-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC WEEKS COVER [DM ONLY]

768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95407-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY MARVEL AGE COVER

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, AL MILGROM, ERIC FEIN, FABIAN NICIEZA & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, CHRIS MARRINAN, AARON LOPRESTI, JERRY BINGHAM, GUANG YAP,

ALAN KUPPERBERG, SCOTT MCDANIEL, MARIE SEVERIN, BRANDON PETERSON & MORE

Covers by MARK BAGLEY

Fan-favorite writer David Michelinie teams with an artistic legend-in-the-making for an amazing run! Following in the huge footsteps of Todd McFarlane and Erik Larsen, Mark Bagley came out swinging – and established himself as one of the finest pencilers to ever draw Spider-Man's adventures! From the wall-crawler's daunting rematch with the Tri-Sentinel – this time without Captain Universe powers – to the savage debut of the psychopathic symbiote Carnage and the Invasion of the Spider-Slayers, these are some of the most spectacular Spidey tales of all…and they culminate with the shocking return of Peter Parker's parents, and a status-quo shattering Spider-Man vs. Venom fight as only Bagley can draw it! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #351-375 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #25-26 – plus material from SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #11-12, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #7-8 and NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL #2.

1048 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95691-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM & CARNAGE COVER [DM ONLY]

1048 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95692-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO OMNIBUS HC WIERINGO FIRST ISSUE COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by MARK WAID & KARL KESEL

Penciled by MIKE WIERINGO, MARK BUCKINGHAM,

CASEY JONES, HOWARD PORTER, PAUL SMITH & PACO MEDINA

Covers by MIKE WIERINGO

ON SALE JUNE 2024

Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo deliver some of the most daring and humorous adventures the Fantastic Four have ever seen! Giant bugs! Living equations! Johnny Storm, C.E.O.! Exploding unstable molecules! The secret behind the Yancy Street Gang! And Doctor Doom's plans are truly unthinkable! Victor will push the FF beyond their limits – and when his actions lead to the death of one of their own, they'll storm the gates of Heaven to save their beloved teammate! Plus: Spider-Man and the Human Torch take on Hydro-Man! But with the Fantastic Four's reputation in tatters, is associating with a misunderstood wall-crawler really wise? And when Manhattan finds itself surrounded by a fleet of miles-high alien spacecraft, it's time for the Fantastic Four to do what they do best! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #60-70, #500-524 and #500 DIRECTOR'S CUT.

896 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95769-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO OMNIBUS HC WIERINGO TEAM COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

896 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95770-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HULK: WORLD WAR HULK OMNIBUS HC FINCH COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by GREG PAK, PETER DAVID, JEFF PARKER,

CHRISTOS GAGE, DAN SLOTT, ROBERT KIRKMAN, DANIEL WAY, ZEB WELLS, MATT FRACTION, FRANK TIERI, PAUL JENKINS

& DWAYNE MCDUFFIE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., GARY FRANK, LEONARD KIRK, CARLO PAGULAYAN, JACKSON GUICE, STEFANO CASELLI,

PHIL HESTER, ANDREA DI VITO, JAVIER SALTARES, CLAY MANN, JOHN BOSCO, ARIEL OLIVETTI, CARLOS FERREIRA,

RAMÓN F. BACHS, SHAWN MARTINBROUGH, RAFA SANDOVAL, SALVA ESPÍN & MORE

Covers by DAVID FINCH & MICHAEL TURNER

ON SALE MAY 2024

Hulk versus the world, in an epic story of anger unbound! Exiled by his so-called friends, the Hulk has raged, bled and conquered on the alien planet Sakaar. Now, he returns to Earth to wreak terrible vengeance on Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Doctor Strange and Black Bolt – and anyone else who gets in the way! Madder than ever, stronger than ever and accompanied by his monstrous Warbound allies – this time the Hulk may just tear this stupid planet in half! Collecting WORLD WAR HULK PROLOGUE: WORLD BREAKER, WORLD WAR HULK #1-5, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #106-111, IRON MAN (2005) #19-20, AVENGERS: THE INITIATIVE #4-5, IRREDEEMABLE ANT-MAN #10, WORLD WAR HULK: X-MEN #1-3, GHOST RIDER (2006) #12-13, HEROES FOR HIRE (2006) #11-15, PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL (2007) #12, WORLD WAR HULK: GAMMA CORPS #1-4, WORLD WAR HULK: FRONT LINE #1-6, WORLD WAR HULK: AFTERSMASH ONE-SHOT, WWH AFTERSMASH: DAMAGE CONTROL #1-3, WWH AFTERSMASH: WARBOUND #1-5 and PLANET HULK SAGA.

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95767-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HULK: WORLD WAR HULK OMNIBUS HC TURNER COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95768-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BRADSTREET COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Penciled by DARICK ROBERTSON, LEWIS LAROSA, LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ & DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Covers by TIM BRADSTREET & WIESLAW WALKUSKI

Hard-hitting Punisher tales by one of Frank Castle's signature writers! But do the Punisher's origins trace back even farther than the fateful day in the park when he lost his family? In Vietnam, with his platoon under attack, Captain Castle must make a grim choice. And in the modern day, Punisher's old partner, Microchip, resurfaces with a startling offer! Nick Fury has a proposition, too – a dangerous mission involving a Siberian nuclear missile silo and a lethal retrovirus. But Castle's actions set off a chain reaction that will bring him into conflict with a ruthless Russian general – and take the world to the brink of war. Plus: Mobster Nicky Cavella returns to plague the Punisher, and a wave of violence rocks New York to its core! Collecting BORN #1-4 and PUNISHER (2004) #1-30.

864 PGS./Explicit Content …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95771-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WALKUSKI COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

864 PGS./Explicit Content …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95772-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ZIRCHER SCARLET SPIDER COVER

Written by EVAN SKOLNICK, DWIGHT COYE, FABIAN NICIEZA, TOM DEFALCO, TODD DEZAGO & ED LAZELLARI

Penciled by RICHARD PACE, PATCH ZIRCHER, CRAIG BRASFIELD, PHIL GOSIER, SAL BUSCEMA, STEVEN BUTLER, PARIS KAROUNOS, ED LAZELLARI, GUY DORIAN, DEREC AUCOIN & JIM CALAFIORE

Covers by PATCH ZIRCHER

A new era for the Warriors! When super-powered terrorists capture Namorita, Nova's push to rescue her is derailed when he loses his powers to Garthan Saal, the former Supernova! Amid all this chaos, the Warriors become embroiled in Spider-Man's Clone Saga – and soon welcome the Scarlet Spider into their ranks! But as Night Thrasher pursues a separate agenda and the team deals with Helix and Eugenix, they meet a woman who foresees a terrible fate for Speedball. Can the New Warriors handle a future shock? It all comes together when the insidious Volx targets Turbo, and the Warriors face a final reckoning! Collecting NEW WARRIORS (1990) #54-75, JUSTICE: FOUR BALANCE #1-4, NOVA (1994) #17-18, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #228, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #129 and WEB OF SCARLET SPIDER #3-4 – plus material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #155-158 and #166-167, VENOM: ALONG CAME A SPIDER #1-4 and VENOM: THE HUNTED #1-3.

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95381-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ZIRCHER NOVA COVER [DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95382-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DORMAN HEROES COVER

Written by JOHN WAGNER, MIKE BARON, TOM VEITCH, ANDY MANGELS, JOHN OSTRANDER, PEET JANES,

RICH HEDDEN, KILIAN PLUNKETT, IAN EDGINTON & MORE

Penciled by KILIAN PLUNKETT, OLIVIER VATINE, TERRY DODSON, EDVIN BIUKOVIĆ, CAM KENNEDY, JIM BAIKIE, JOHN NADEAU, RICK LEONARDI, CARLOS MEGLIA & MORE

Covers by DAVE DORMAN

The Thrawn Trilogy and the Dark Empire Trilogy – together! Years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the New Republic works to unite the galaxy – but the last of the Imperial warlords, Grand Admiral Thrawn, has returned from deep space ready to seize the galaxy for himself! Will the combined might of Luke, Leia, Han and new allies Mara Jade and Talon Karrde be enough to stop Thrawn? Either way, the remnants of the Empire are gunning for them – including a mysteriously resurrected Emperor Palpatine! Luke will face his greatest test as he braves the dark side of the Force, but can he remain a hero in the process? Plus the return of Boba Fett, and much more! Collecting STAR WARS: THE JABBA TAPE; STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE #1-6; STAR WARS: DARK FORCE RISING #1-6; STAR WARS: THE LAST COMMAND #1-6; STAR WARS: DARK EMPIRE #1-6; STAR WARS: DARK EMPIRE II #1-6; STAR WARS: EMPIRE'S END #1-2; STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – TWIN ENGINES OF DESTRUCTION, BOUNTY ON BAR-KOODA, WHEN THE FAT LADY SWINGS, MURDER MOST FOUL and AGENT OF DOOM; STAR WARS HANDBOOK #3 and material from STAR WARS TALES #1, #3-5, #10, #14, #20 and #22.

1312 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95179-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DORMAN VILLAINS COVER [DM ONLY]

1312 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95180-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 HC

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ROBERT GILL & CHRIS ALLEN

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

ON SALE JUNE 2024

Enter Cerebrax! As Wolverine returns to Krakoa, a mind-melding new threat grips the island via a security flaw that X-Force must patch – with extreme prejudice! Its hunger for minds is insatiable – but when Cerebrax absorbs the consciousnesses and powers of Krakoa's most powerful mutants, X-Force will need to step it up, big time! And just as Quentin Quire starts to live up to his potential, Cerebrax targets the biggest mutant of all…Krakoa itself! Can the team triumph against the island that kills like a man? Then, the planet Arakko is a new target for pirate Sevyr Blackmore! And XENO and its mysterious leader, the Man with the Peacock Tattoo, make their deadly move against X-Force – and all mutants! At last, learn the secrets of the fiend who's been plaguing X-Force since the series began! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #27-38.

328 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95589-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' SECRET INVASION: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

When Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, he must team up with Skrull General Talos and race against time to save humanity.

Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated series.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95294-5

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 2 HC – REMASTERWORKS!

Written by STAN LEE with LARRY LIEBER & LARRY IVIE

Penciled by DON HECK with JACK KIRBY & DICK AYERS

Cover by AL MILGROM

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel's reMasterworks! Brought together to fight the biggest menaces in the Marvel Universe, Iron Man, Thor, Giant-Man and the Wasp represented the heavy hitters of the super-hero set. But Marvel heroes don't just hang out, they live, breathe, argue – and even fall out! In an innovative twist that would come to define the Avengers, Stan Lee chose to have those original Avengers depart, leaving Captain America alone to carry on. But it's who replaced those heroes that really got readers' attention. Hawkeye, Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch – all conflicted villains in their own right – became Cap's new recruits, creating a dynamic, unpredictable and exciting quartet that to many would soon become the Avengers' heart and soul! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #11-20.

240 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95140-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 2 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

240 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95141-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 26 HC

Written by TOM DEFALCO with SUSAN K. PUTNEY, PETER DAVID, JO DUFFY, MARC HEMPEL & STAN LEE

Penciled by RON FRENZ with BERNIE WRIGHTSON, CHARLES VESS, MIKE HARRIS, RICH BUCKLER,

MARC HEMPEL & STEVE DITKO

Cover by RON FRENZ

Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz lay a trail of clues that leads to…the Hobgoblin! The heir apparent to the Goblin mantle – and the title of #1 nemesis in Spider-Man's life – has been a compelling mystery since his debut. But when his shocking identity is revealed, will you be able to believe it? Then, when the cosmic Beyonder returns, Peter Parker and the Puma must pair to face him…with Mephisto waiting in the wings! Plus: Spidey revisits his early days when he encounters Crusher Hogan, the wrestler he grappled with way back in AMAZING FANTASY #15! And topping off this Masterworks volume is the stunning painted art of Bernie Wrightson in the Spider-Man graphic novel HOOKY! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #271-278; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #111; MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN – HOOKY and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #27.

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95524-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 26 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 360 [DM ONLY]

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95525-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 7 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO with AL MILGROM & ROGER STERN

Penciled by AL MILGROM with RON FRENZ, GREG LAROCQUE, DAVE SIMONS, FRED HEMBECK

Cover by AL MILGROM

Spider-Man's adventures have been larger than life, but they spring from the rotten roots of street crime and Uncle Ben's murder by a petty burglar. Now, that gritty side of the criminal world takes the fore, as the Kingpin tightens his grip on New York City! And for Spidey, the would-be heroes are causing as much trouble as the villains. Cloak and Dagger complicate matters…and the Punisher has his own form of justice in mind! Meanwhile, Mantlo and Milgrom explore the man with ink on his fingers and a story in his blood, J. Jonah Jameson, and reveal the origins of the Hobgoblin! And speaking of revelations, Peter Parker unmasks himself to the Black Cat – with unexpected results! Plus: Black Cat's search for super-powers, Spidey's black costume…and the art of Fred Hembeck! Collecting PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #80-91.

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95529-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 7 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 362 [DM ONLY]

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95530-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 18 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO with STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with JOE BARNEY

Cover by AL MILGROM

Bruce Banner has lived the waking nightmare of being the Incredible Hulk for years, but what if his gamma-powered other self wasn't an unhinged engine of destruction? What if the man controlled the monster? Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema explore a new world where it's mind over monster for Marvel's green goliath, a world where Bruce Banner's mind dominates the Hulk! This compelling storyline opens surprising new opportunities for comics' most tormented psychological pair. Yet, despite Banner's new control, the power of the Hulk's rage may still burst out with more fury than ever. It's a saga that ends on the doorstep of the White House – but who will be there to meet the President? Banner the man, or Hulk the monster? Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #266-279 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #7.

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95527-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 18 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 361 [DM ONLY]

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95528-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

IMMORTAL THOR VOL. 1: ALL WEATHER TURNS TO STORM TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Al Ewing works his IMMORTAL HULK magic on the God of Thunder! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been named, and Hloriddi. The gods know him as Asgard's king, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. For when an Elder God of the Utgard-Realm marks Thor for destruction, he will face his greatest trial. As Toranos hunts him across the stars, the Odinson finds himself marooned in a puzzle the size of a planet. What power would save him? This is the story of the immortal Thor – and the battle that will define him! Collecting IMMORTAL THOR #1-5 and material from THOR ANNUAL (2023) #1.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95418-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 8: SPIDER-MAN'S LAST HUNT TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by PATRICK GLEASON & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Zeb Wells takes Spider-Man to dark places! First, two of Spider-Man's villains are plotting the deadliest team-up he's ever had to face. But are they after Peter Parker? Or is he just in the way of something bigger? The answers await in Spidey's first hunt! But when the unexpected consequences of his actions are fully felt, will New York ever look at the web-slinger in the same way again? Then, just when things are getting too heavy, the amazing Rek-Rap returns! Spider-Man's bizarre fun-house reflection might just be the thing to drag the wall-crawler out of the shadows he seems trapped in. Well, that is, Rek-Rap might be able to help…if he weren't being targeted by the most frightening new Spidey villain in decades! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #32-38.

160 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95344-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 2 – BAD BLOOD TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by FEDERICO VICENTINI & PARTHA PRATIM

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Miles Morales claims one of Peter Parker's deadliest enemies for his own! The young Spider-Man has a target on his back. The most dangerous super villains in NYC keep coming at him – hard. First Rabble, then Cletus Kasady, and now the Hobgoblin has his glider aimed squarely at Miles – and he's more dangerous than ever! How could this get any worse? Well, unfortunately, the Hobgoblin isn't the only thing Miles needs to worry about. Brooklyn's hero is about to be pushed to his limits and beyond, awakening new powers that could save the day – or utterly consume the wall-crawler for good! And when Hightail and the Cape Killers push Miles to the brink, his only hope may lie in the vampire hunter Blade – but the two don't exactly see eye to eye! Can Blade's daughter, Bloodline, mediate? Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #8-12.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94853-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT TPB

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Penciled by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM

Cover by stanley "ARTGERM" lau

Kamala Khan is back — and she's an X-Man! Ms. Marvel bursts into the next phase of her life in an exciting adventure co-written by Iman Vellani, the MCU's own Kamala, and Sabir Pirzada of both DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL and her Disney+ series! That's right — the good news is that in the wake of her recent world-saving sacrifice, Ms. Marvel has been resurrected via Krakoan technology! What a way to learn she's both an Inhuman AND a mutant! The bad news is that her debut at the Hellfire Gala didn't go exactly as planned, and now all of mutantkind is being hunted worldwide! Plunged into a world of hate and fear, Kamala has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men! Can an undercover Kamala infiltrate Orchis itself even as she struggles to acclimate to this new part of her identity? Collecting MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1-4, plus Kamala's first full appearance from ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE #1.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95490-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JEAN GREY: FLAMES OF FEAR TPB

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON

Penciled by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to put Jean Grey in the spotlight! After the tumultuous Hellfire Gala, Jean's life is in pieces. Mutantkind is in dire straits – but there's nothing that this founding X-Man can do until she saves herself first! That means looking into her past – for the moment when it all went wrong – in a desperate attempt to protect herself and all of Krakoa's future. But what if the past isn't quite as she remembers it? Jean Grey is not where she is meant to be – and neither is the rest of mutantkind. Her love story with Cyclops is one of the greatest in Marvel's long history – but their hearts are about to be broken, along with their minds! Brace yourself for a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations and pulse-pounding devastation! Collecting JEAN GREY (2023) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95250-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT TPB

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Penciled by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

From the pages of X-MEN comes the next stage in human evolution! The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the true motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? As the Children defend Earth from Shi'ar attacks and supernatural sightings alike, a grateful world adores them! Only Bishop and Cable can see through the group's impossible promises, but can these two old enemies work together long enough to stop them? Unfortunately, the Children aren't Bishop and Cable's only enemy – and now two of the world's most wanted mutants have revealed themselves to every watchful eye. Get ready for big guns, big action and big attitude! Collecting CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95246-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2: THE WEDDING OF TONY STARK AND EMMA FROST TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by JUAN FRIGERI & IG GUARA

Cover by KAEL NGU

Tony Stark is in dire need of a win! As always, his plan involves building a new suit of armor. But the upgraded Iron Man's first objective is…to infiltrate and destroy Stark Industries?! Then, as the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Shellhead contends with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Krakoa and Iron Man have a mutual enemy in Feilong, who already has the upper hand – and it's about to get even stronger. But even with his back to the wall, Tony isn't without resources to call on – including his father's Hellfire Club membership and his own new Stealth Armor! Will that combination make him…a Black King? And what good would that be without a Queen? Prepare for an unforgettable event as Tony Stark ties the knot with the X-Men's Emma Frost! Collecting INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #7-12.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94759-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 4 TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

ON SALE MARCH 2024

The FALL OF X is felt on Arakko! As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos – and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall. But this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. Under siege in Port Prometheus, Storm readies to hold the line against the ultimate bioweapon. Meanwhile, the Fisher King finds himself tormented by his strange new abilities – and the secrets in his memory might turn the tide of the Genesis War. But as the Four Horsemen ride across the land and daemon armies sweep through the skies, Genesis launches her endgame – and Storm and the Brotherhood must fight for their lives. The Revelation is here – and so is Apocalypse! Collecting X-MEN RED (2022) #14-18.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95343-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 5 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI & JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

ON SALE MARCH 2024

In the shocking wake of the Hellfire Gala, what will the FALL OF X mean for the X-Men? For one of their greatest, it will change everything! She's been known as Kitty Pryde, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen, Captain Kate and more. Now, out of tragedy and torment emerges…Shadowkat! But how will Kitty and her fellow mutants react when Emma Frost marries Tony Stark? And as wedding bells ring, where is Cyclops? Nowhere fun! Meanwhile, Juggernaut has come a long way from his beginnings as a bully transformed into an unstoppable foe. In fact, he'd recently become one of mutantkind's best human allies. So why is he trying to kill Firestar? And, with your favorite super-team at its lowest ebb, there's a new group looking to claim their mantle: meet Doctor Doom's Latverian X-Men! Collecting X-MEN (2021) #25-29.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94754-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 7 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by Juan José Ryp & Ibrahim Moustafa

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Wolverine crosses paths with heroes across the Marvel Universe! As he brings the fight straight to the enemies of mutantkind, his grand tour begins in the only way it could – face-to-face once more with the Incredible Hulk! But will they meet as friends or enemies? Then, Logan hunts down his remaining clones from the Beast's Weapons of X – for in the end, there can be only one best there is! And when Wolverine goes underground to dodge the heat from Orchis' mutant hunt, he is drawn into battle alongside the exiled Black Panther – but can even these two highly skilled fighters protect the innocents caught in the crossfire? Finally, Logan heads to New York City for a reunion with Spider-Man – but will the ol' Parker luck help against the wrath of the Stark Sentinels?! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #37-40.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95153-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE INVASION TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

The Illuminati must gather once again to stop the Maker! One of the last survivors of the original Ultimate Universe, the Maker plans to ensure that Earth's Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all — and then he can reshape a defenseless universe into exactly what he wants it to be! Timelines and dimensions collide — and at the end of it all, the world outside your window will be forever changed! But how does Miles Morales factor into the Maker's plans? Fresh from masterminding the Krakoan era of X-Men, visionary writer Jonathan Hickman presents his next revolutionary epic alongside superstar artist Bryan Hitch, who helped redefine super-hero comics with THE ULTIMATES! And Hitch's widescreen artwork looks larger than life on the giant pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting ULTIMATE INVASION #1-4.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95484-0

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JED MACKAY VOL. 2:

THE WAR-HOUND OF THE VISHANTI TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by JUAN GEDEON & PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

To beat his dark half, will Strange have to become something even worse? Many years ago, Doctor Strange fought in a five-thousand-year battle called the War of the Seven Spheres. But how did that war create the mysterious threat that plagues the Master of the Mystic Arts today? Stephen Strange is a doctor who has sworn to do no harm. But there's another, darker side to him – and it's his duty to win at any cost. Can Stephen best his mirror image, trained through thousands of years of mystic combat? General Strange has millennia of fierce and ruthless experience over the Sorcerer Supreme – but Doctor Strange has friends. Can they protect the Earth and all of magic itself? Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95117-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLADE VOL. 1: MOTHER OF EVIL TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by ELENA CASAGRANDE & VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

The Daywalker returns for a new era of vampire hunting! True evil is patient. A dark, ancient power has been simmering quietly for centuries. And when Blade himself is the one to unknowingly unleash it, Marvel's entire supernatural underworld comes out of hiding to demand that he handle it – or pay a pound of flesh for his mistakes! But Blade's greatest hope of success rests with the last person he wants to ask: a hostile ex! Blade must travel to Japan to meet a high-end arms dealer who may be the key to defeating the Adana, the deadly threat Blade has inadvertently released! And as the pulse of its power ripples across the Marvel Universe, a familiar friend is drawn into the fray. Bloodbaths, blackmail and Blade – you won't want to miss this one! Collecting BLADE (2023) #1-5.

128 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95210-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 5: THE LAST DAYS OF MOON KNIGHT TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by PARTHA PRATIM, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, ALESSANDRO VITTI & FEDERICO SABBATINI

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Knight's end! The past comes back to bedevil Moon Knight as he pursues his latest enemy – someone at once familiar and new. Hunting for answers, he is haunted by the last mission of the Karnak Cowboys – a mercenary crew counting among its members Marc Spector, Jean-Paul Duchamp, Robert Plesko…and Layla El-Faouly! Meanwhile, as Moon Knight is left to deal with apocalyptic events, Khonshu's other faithful Fist, Hunter's Moon, leads new converts to war. But was his most recent resurrection flawed? And does this new weakness spell doom for Dr. Badr? Both Moon Knight and Hunter's Moon are searching for the Black Spectre, with the fate of Manhattan – and a pivotal life – hanging in the balance! With all hope of another resurrection gone, everything is on the line for Moon Knight! Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2021) #25-30.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95091-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD TPB

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Penciled by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by ROD REIS

Moon Knight's most harrowing adventure yet! When death cultists attack a young runaway, he is left barely alive outside the Midnight Mission. But Marc Spector made a vow long ago to defend the travelers of the night – and as long as a spark of life remains, his mission isn't over. Follow Moon Knight as he journeys far beyond the land of the living and battles across the mind-bending underworld known as the City of the Dead! There, he must grapple with his past when he turns to an unlikely source for aid: Layla El-Faouly, A.K.A. the Scarlet Scarab! But when Marc is faced with a murderers' row of dead super villains whom he helped put in the ground, can even the Fist of Khonshu defy the odds long enough to survive? Collecting MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95236-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY STRACZYNSKI VOL. 1: STAND TPB

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ & LAN MEDINA

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

J. Michael Straczynski returns to Marvel to tackle an American icon! Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now, powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the Sentinel of Liberty reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path — at any cost! So the last thing Steve needs is for Spider-Man to crash date night seeking help foiling the Sinister Six's latest plot! Meanwhile, more and more of Captain America's former enemies are being recruited by a mysterious entity — one seemingly connected to a foe Steve faced long before he picked up the shield. And when Misty Knight uncovers a string of murders with seemingly supernatural origins, something strikes Cap as familiar. Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95567-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD TPB

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by SALVA ESPÍN & DAVID MESSINA

Cover by AARON KUDER

The unsung heroes of the Clone Wars return! A terrible scourge is corrupting the galaxy's droids. To fight this menace and rescue his best friend C-3PO, R2-D2 must assemble a team of droid heroes: the D-Squad! It's an adventure filled with guest stars from across the galaxy, including a special appearance by Chopper from Star Wars: Rebels! See Artoo battle the murderous BT-1! Witness the psychotic 0-0-0 in a showdown with the bounty hunter IG-88! Welcome the return of QT-KT! And as D-Squad's mission brings them into the palace of Jabba the Hutt, our heroes take on the malevolent torture droid EV-9D9! Will Artoo's journey lead only to carnage and destruction? Or will he also find love? Collecting STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95208-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS VOL. 7: DARK DROIDS TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

The Dark Droids saga casts its shadow over the flagship Star Wars title! Something has gone horribly wrong with Lobot, putting the Rebellion at terrible risk! Lando Calrissian will do anything to save his friend, even if it means betraying his rebel allies. But salvation lies deep within the palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine – and that's where the Scourge of the Droids currently is! Will Lando live long enough to find what he's seeking, or will the Scourge destroy any chance to cure Lobot? With the palace swarming with evil droids, all hungry for blood, hope may soon be lost. But when a desperate Lando turns back to the rebels for help, how can he possibly convince them that he's not a traitor? Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #37-41.

112 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94809-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: WEAPON OF CHOICE TPB

Volume #2 in the Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JASON LATOUR, HANNAH BLUMENREICH, TOM TAYLOR & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, CHRIS VISIONS, MARCIO TAKARA, SARA PICHELLI & MORE

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Gwen Stacy has lost her spider-powers! And that's a bad time to find herself in Frank Castle's crosshairs! So when Gwen's band, the Mary Janes, heads to a haunted house, is she along for the fun? Or will she become one of the ghosts? Then, Thanksgiving should be a happy time with friends and family – unless crime lord Matt Murdock and his ninja crash the party! Is it time for Gwen to put a stop to the Kingpin of Crime, or does Matt have a thing or two to teach her? Next, it's Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales, sitting in a tree – K-I-S-S-I-N-G! Plus: Not one but two Wolverines! The Captain America and She-Hulk of Earth-65! And the spectacular Spider-Ham! But what shocking development will change Spider-Gwen forever?! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #9-24, SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1, ALL-NEW WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1 and SPIDER-MAN (2016) #12-14.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95635-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ASTONISHING X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: GIFTED TPB

Volume #1 in the Astonishing X-Men Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JOSS WHEDON

Penciled by JOHN CASSADAY

Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Joss Whedon and John Cassaday put the astonishing in X-Men! A blockbuster era for Marvel's mutants! Cyclops and Emma Frost re-form the X-Men as the world's greatest super-team, with Wolverine, Kitty Pryde and Beast completing the initial roster. They plan to astonish the world – but when unexpected news about the mutant gene hits the airwaves, will it derail their dreams? As demand for the "mutant cure" reaches near-riot levels, the X-Men go head-to-head with the enigmatic Ord – but a startling surprise awaits them in the heart of their enemy's stronghold! Then, a tragic death at the Xavier Institute reveals a powerful enemy living among the X-Men that they could never have suspected. Reunited with Professor X, the team will face this dangerous new foe in the ruins of Genosha…but secrets from the past might derail the team's future! Plus: The debut of S.W.O.R.D.! Collecting ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) 1-12.

320 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95797-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: UNDERBOSS TPB

Volume #2 in the Daredevil Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BOB GALE & MORE

Penciled by ROB HAYNES, DAVID MACK, PHIL WINSLADE, GENE COLAN, DAVE ROSS & ALEX MALEEV

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's gritty reinvention of Daredevil's world begins right here! When the staff that once belonged to his mentor is stolen, Daredevil is determined to get it back – even if that means joining an ancient ninja battle between the Seven and the Hand! Meanwhile, why is investigative reporter Ben Urich focusing on the catatonic son of two-bit costumed criminal Leap Frog – and how is Daredevil connected to a child he doesn't even know? Then, when a rich client hires Matt Murdock to sue Daredevil, it's time for everyone's favorite attorney to play to the camera! And ambitious gangster Sammy Silke has inspired Wilson Fisk's lieutenants to rise up against the Kingpin of Crime! But what is the connection between Silke's coup and a contract on Matt Murdock's life? Collecting DAREDEVIL: NINJA #1-3 and DAREDEVIL (1998) #16-31.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95633-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: ATLANTIS RISING TPB

Volume #24 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, PAUL RYAN, MIKE LACKEY, TOM BREVOORT, MIKE KANTEROVICH

& GLENN HERDLING

Penciled by PAUL RYAN, DANTE BASTIANONI, GEOF ISHERWOOD & M.C. WYMAN

Cover by PAUL RYAN

The Fantastic Four reunite – and everything falls apart! As the Invisible Woman searches for her missing husband, Mister Fantastic, the scarred Thing seeks payback on Wolverine – and the wrath of a rogue Watcher leads the FF into war on a truly cosmic scale! Then, sorceress Morgan Le Fay forces the sunken continent of Atlantis back above the waves, causing a crisis for Namor and his water-breathing people! The FF race to their aid as Thor, the Inhumans and Franklin Richards' young team the Fantastic Force all become ensnared in Morgan's scheme. But when the sorceress' chilling endgame comes to light, can even the combined might of all the assembled heroes save the day? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #393-402, FANTASTIC FORCE (1994) #7-9, FANTASTIC FOUR: ATLANTIS RISING #1-2 and FANTASTIC FOUR: ATLANTIS RISING COLLECTOR'S PREVIEW.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95639-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: RISE OF THE SITH VOL. 1 – NEW PRINTING!

Written by SCOTT ALLIE, MIKE KENNEDY, RYDER WINDHAM, RANDY STRADLEY, JAN STRNAD, JASON HALL,

DEAN MOTTER, JIM WOODRING, ROB WILLIAMS & MORE

Penciled by MAHMUD ASRAR, LUCAS MARANGON,

RAMÓN F. BACHS, DAVIDE FABBRI, JOHN NADEAU,

JESÚS SAIZ, ROBERT TERANISHI, CULLY HAMNER & MORE

Cover by DAVIDE FABBRI

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

The road to Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace begins here! While trying to prevent a war, young Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn has a close encounter with the dark side! Years later, Qui-Gon and his apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi, face danger again: an out-of-control cloud cruiser and the lawless world of Ord Mantell, where everyone holds a grudge – and a blaster! And Mace Windu's Jedi Knights clash with the Yinchorri – a race more deadly than they ever imagined! Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI – THE DARK SIDE #1-5; STAR WARS: QUI-GON & OBI-WAN – THE AURORIENT EXPRESS #1-2; STAR WARS: QUI-GON & OBI-WAN – LAST STAND ON ORD MANTELL #1-3; and STAR WARS: JEDI COUNCIL – ACTS OF WAR #1-4 – plus material from STAR WARS (1998) #4-6 and STAR WARS TALES #1, #3-5, #7, #9-10, #13-14 and #24.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95780-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE VOL. 1 TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER, RANDY STRADLEY, W. HADEN BLACKMAN & ALEXANDER FREED

Penciled by LUKE ROSS, DOUGLAS WHEATLEY, JIM HALL, CHRIS SCALF, MARCO CASTIELLO, ANDREA CHELLA

& RICK LEONARDI

Cover by LUKE ROSS

ON SALE MARCH 2024

Let the dark times begin! In the tumultuous aftermath of Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the Clone Wars have ended, the Republic has fallen…and Palpatine exerts his ruthless grip on his new Galactic Empire. Now, the few Jedi who remain must decide whether to hold true to their faith or abandon it completely in the face of a brutal purge – one carried out by the new Dark Lord of the Sith: Darth Vader! Collecting STAR WARS: REPUBLIC #78-80, STAR WARS: PURGE, STAR WARS: PURGE – SECONDS TO DIE, STAR WARS: PURGE – THE HIDDEN BLADE, STAR WARS: PURGE – THE TYRANT'S FIST #1-2, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE LOST COMMAND #1-5 and STAR WARS: DARK TIMES #1-5.

432 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95782-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE MONSTER INSIDE TPB

Volume #3 in the Carnage Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, HOWARD MACKIE, PETER MILLIGAN & CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by JOE BENNETT, LEE WEEKS, GRAHAM NOLAN, CLAYTON CRAIN, DARICK ROBERTSON, MARIO ALBERTI & SERGIO CARIELLO

Cover by LEE WEEKS

Carnage goes cosmic! When the Carnage symbiote sets its sights on the Silver Surfer as a shiny new host, can Spider-Man possibly stop a lethal killer with the Power Cosmic?! Cletus Kasady's wild story continues in the Negative Zone, where waits Blastaar the Living Bomb-Burst! But it won't be long before Carnage is venting his "daddy issues" on none other than Venom – with his own offspring, Toxin, caught between them! Will the newest symbiote on the block be the most terrifying yet? Or could Toxin be a force for good? Plus: Spidey and the X-Men face an unholy alliance between Carnage and Mister Sinister! And witness a world where Cosmic Carnage battled the Avengers! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #430-431, PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN #13, WEBSPINNERS: TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #13-14, VENOM VS. CARNAGE #1-4, TOXIN #1-6, X-MEN/SPIDER-MAN #3 and WHAT IF? (1989) #108.

432 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95636-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: A WOMAN CALLED WIDOW TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #4 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & GERRY CONWAY with GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by GENE COLAN with DON HECK, ALAN WEISS, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & BILL EVERETT

Cover by GIL KANE

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

Daredevil heads out to the Left Coast in a quest to earn back the love of Karen Page – and L.A. has never been stranger! A cast of bizarre and action-packed enemies stands between DD and the woman he loves! Then, back in the Big Apple, Daredevil teams up with the Black Panther and joins forces with Iron Man and Nick Fury. And one of the greatest eras in the history of the Man Without Fear begins when Daredevil and Black Widow become partners! Together, they face Spider-Man, the Sub-Mariner, the Man-Bull, the Owl, the Scorpion and more. But drama and tension are brewing… With the Black Widow in Daredevil's life, what will become of Matt Murdock's relationship with the lovely Karen Page? Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #64-86 and IRON MAN (1968) #35-36.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95793-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MANEPIC COLLECTION: THE SECRET OF THE PETRIFIED TABLET TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #5 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR. & JOHN BUSCEMA

with LARRY LIEBER

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

ON SALE MARCH 2024

Two of the fiercest crime lords in New York City are on a quest to decipher an ancient petrified tablet – whose secrets promise great power! It's an indisputable classic by two of Marvel's greatest creators, Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. – and that's not all they have in store! J. Jonah Jameson has the Daily Bugle working overtime to brand Spider-Man as public enemy number one, the Prowler hits the scene, the Black Widow debuts her sultry new spy gear – and the origin of Peter's parents is revealed! Plus: The Kingpin comes back for more, and this time it's a family affair! Also featuring Gwen Stacy and the gang…whose heads are really going to turn when an ill Peter Parker strolls into a party in his Spider-Man costume?! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #68-85 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #5.

464 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95781-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: THE RETURN OF WEAPON X TPB

Volume #14 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

Written by FRANK TIERI & MATT NIXON

Penciled by SEAN CHEN, MARK TEXEIRA,

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, DAN FRAGA,

JORGE SANTAMARIA, MATTHEW MARSILIA

& KILIAN PLUNKETT

Cover by SEAN CHEN

ON SALE MARCH 2024

Two of the fiercest crime lords in New York City are on a quest to decipher an ancient petrified tablet – whose secrets promise great power! It's an indisputable classic by two of Marvel's greatest creators, Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. – and that's not all they have in store! J. Jonah Jameson has the Daily Bugle working overtime to brand Spider-Man as public enemy number one, the Prowler hits the scene, the Black Widow debuts her sultry new spy gear – and the origin of Peter's parents is revealed! Plus: The Kingpin comes back for more, and this time it's a family affair! Also featuring Gwen Stacy and the gang…whose heads are really going to turn when an ill Peter Parker strolls into a party in his Spider-Man costume?! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #68-85 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #5.

464 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95781-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL-VERSE: DEADPOOL CORPS TPB

Written by VICTOR GISCHLER, CULLEN BUNN, MARY H.K. CHOI & JAMES ASMUS

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, WHILCE PORTACIO,

PHILIP BOND, PACO MEDINA, KYLE BAKER,

MARAT MYCHAELS, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON,

IRENE STRYCHALSKI & DARNELL JOHNSON

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

ON SALE MARCH 2024

Deadpool gears up for an intergalactic adventure! To succeed, he'll need to assemble a crack team of special operatives – so naturally he recruits four other versions of himself! What could go wrong? Lady Deadpool, Kid Deadpool, Dogpool, Headpool and the original Merc With a Mouth form…the Deadpool Corps! The consciousness-sapping Awareness has wiped out the free will of millions of planets, and the Corps must stop it from destroying the galaxy! If they can keep the infighting and binge drinking to a minimum, they just might just stand a chance. Then, the Omega Confederation hires the Corps to stop a rebellion. But when Deadpool falls for Princess Teela, the group promptly switches sides – and incites a civil war! Will their meddling destroy an entire planet? Collecting PRELUDE TO DEADPOOL CORPS #1-5, DEADPOOL CORPS #1-12 and DEADPOOL FAMILY #1.

448 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95852-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: WONDER MAN GN-TPB

Written by STAN LEE, DAVID MICHELINIE, STEVE ENGLEHART & KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by DON HECK, KERRY GAMMILL, AL MILGROM & GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW, ARTHUR ADAMS & JOHN BYRNE

No heroes in the Marvel-Verse are a bigger draw at the box office than Wonder Man! Get to know Simon Williams, the world's greatest Avenger turned movie star, beginning with his momentous debut – in which he is gifted amazing power but must defeat Earth's Mightiest Heroes in exchange! Will he go bad or make a heroic sacrifice? Don't count Wonder Man out just yet! Soon he's back, breaking into Hollywood and tussling with heavyweights like the Sandman and the Abomination! But who needs enemies when you can have a best friend like Hank McCoy – the bouncing, blue-furred Beast? Prepare to discover why Simon and Hank are the greatest double act in Avengers history! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #9, WONDER MAN (1986) #1, WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #25 and AVENGERS (1998) #14.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95454-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: MARY JANE GN-TPB

Written by SEAN MCKEEVER, KURT BUSIEK, LOUISE SIMONSON, ROGER STERN & LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, PAT OLLIFFE, MARY WILSHIRE, RON FRENZ & CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Face it, Tiger – nobody in the Marvel-Verse is more amazing than MJ Watson! And you're about to hit the jackpot in this collection of her greatest adventures! First, the greatest love story in comics begins as Mary Jane navigates high school with her friends Liz Allan, Harry Osborn, Peter Parker and…Spider-Man? But when MJ learns Spidey's secret, she soon finds herself caught between the wall-crawler and the Radioactive Man! And when Alistair Smythe thinks Mary Jane actually is Spidey, can she outmaneuver one of Peter's deadliest foes? Plus: It's showtime as MJ's acting career takes off – but will the Savage Six tank her blockbuster movie?! Collecting SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE (2005) #1, UNTOLD TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #16, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #19, AMAZING MARY JANE #5 and material from MANY LOVES OF THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95465-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

STRANGE ACADEMY: THE DEADLY FIELD TRIP GN-TPB

Written by CARLOS HERNANDEZ & SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by JUANN CABAL, ÁLVARO LÓPEZ, GUIU VILANOVA, ZÉ CARLOS, VASCO GEORGIEV,

MIKE DEL MUNDO & MORE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

School is back in session! Strange Academy is taking a field trip to New York City to throw down against Brooklyn Visions Academy in the Multiversal Math Bowl! But when a mysterious new villain crashes the mathletics, the sorcerous students team up with Miles Morales to put a stop to his plots – and the dangerous consequences bring them all into the orbit of Moon Knight! Is the Equation more than even Moon Knight and his Midnight Mission can handle? Maybe the Amazing Spider-Man can help even the odds! Plus: In the wake of the death of Doctor Strange, the kids are sent back to their parents – which, for Iric and Alvi, means family time with the Enchantress! Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES, STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT, STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE.

120 PGS./Ages 13-17 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95483-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 3 – TO BE REBORN GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JACK KIRBY

Marvel's man out of time, Captain America, is back and battling for justice in the Mighty Marvel Masterworks! The adventures in this volume are some of Cap's greatest, and how could they not be when they're crafted by the creative team of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby? Cap teams with the Black Panther – in some of the Wakandan monarch's earliest appearances – to grapple with Baron Zemo, the man who killed Cap's partner Bucky during World War II! Then, Cap and Sharon Carter (better known as S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Agent 13) will confront the true face of evil…the Red Skull himself! Also featuring an action-packed issue with Batroc and the Swordsman that bristles with the limitless power of "King" Kirby's art! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #100-105 and material from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #95-99.

192 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95432-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 3 – TO BE REBORN GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

192 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95431-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

JANUARY 2024 POSTERS – ON-SALE 01/03/24!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 11/20/23!

Amazing Spider-Man #252 Facsimile Edition Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900907321

Avengers Twilight #1 Alex Ross Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900907421

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1 Facsimile Edition Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900907521

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900907621

Wolverine #41 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900907721

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 03/06/24

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MARCH 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MARCH 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/07/24

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2024 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2024 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2024 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2024 POSTER D

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 12/11/23, ON-SALE 01/17/24

ALIEN #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42

BLACK PANTHER #8

CABLE #1

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #4

DAREDEVIL #5

FANTASTIC FOUR #16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #14

JACKPOT #1

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN: 2099 #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #42

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #4

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3 [PHASE III]

X-MEN #30

FOC 12/11/23, ON-SALE 01/24/24

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #3

G.O.D.S. #4

IMMORTAL THOR #6

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN: 2099 #4

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #1

PUNISHER #3

SPIDER-WOMAN #3

STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES #1

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #3

X-FORCE #48

X-MEN #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 12/11/23, ON-SALE 01/31/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 01/31/24

AVENGERS INC. #5

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #2

CARNAGE #3

DEAD X-MEN #1

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #2

INCREDIBLE HULK #8

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGENDS #1

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN: 2099 #5

SPIDER-BOY #3

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #40

WOLVERINE #42

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLY SOLICIT CHECKLIST FOR COMIC TITLES ON-SALE IN WEEK 1 OF FEBRUARY 2024. THIS IS DUE TO THE 12/18/23 FOC WEEK FALLING WITHIN THIS CATALOG'S DATE RANGE.

FULL SOLICIT INFORMATION, INCLUDING COVER ART AND SOLICIT TEXT, WILL BE AVAILABLE IN NEXT MONTH'S PREVIEWS CATALOG FOR FEBRUARY ON-SALE TITLES.

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/07/24

ALIEN #4

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

AVENGERS #10

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #3

DOCTOR STRANGE #12

FANTASTIC FOUR #17

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #5

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #1

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #4

THANOS #3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1

VENOM #30

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #1

X-MEN #31

PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW FEBRUARY ON-SALE TITLES, AS THEY HAVE FOIL

VARIANTS AND AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICIT INFORMATION WILL BE

AVAILABLE IN NEXT MONTH'S PREVIEWS CATALOG FOR FEBRUARY ON-SALE TITLES.

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/14/24

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/21/24

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 12/11/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 8:

SPIDER-MAN'S LAST HUNT TPB (ON SALE 02/28/24)

ASTONISHING X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

GIFTED TPB (ON SALE 03/20/24)

BLADE VOL. 1: MOTHER OF EVIL TPB (ON SALE 02/21/24)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

SAIZ COVER (ON SALE 05/22/24)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

TORQUE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/22/24)

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT TPB (ON SALE 02/21/24)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: A WOMAN CALLED WIDOW TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 02/21/24)

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: UNDERBOSS TPB (ON SALE 02/28/24)

HULK: WORLD WAR HULK OMNIBUS HC FINCH COVER

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 05/29/24)

HULK: WORLD WAR HULK OMNIBUS HC TURNER COVER

[NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/29/24)

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC

GARNEY COVER (ON SALE 05/29/24)

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC

WEEKS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/29/24)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2:

THE WEDDING OF TONY STARK AND EMMA FROST TPB (ON SALE 02/28/24)

JEAN GREY: FLAMES OF FEAR TPB (ON SALE 02/21/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 26 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/22/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 26 HC (ON SALE 05/22/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 18 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/29/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 18 HC (ON SALE 05/29/24)

MARVEL-VERSE: MARY JANE GN-TPB (ON SALE 02/28/24)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 2 –

BAD BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 02/28/24)

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD TPB (ON SALE 02/28/24)

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

WEAPON OF CHOICE TPB (ON SALE 02/21/24)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: RISE OF THE SITH

VOL. 1 TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 02/28/24)

FOC 12/18/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE SECRET OF

THE PETRIFIED TABLET TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/06/24)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI VOL. 1: STAND TPB (ON SALE 03/13/24)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS

VOL. 1 HC ZECK CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. WOLVERINE COVER (ON SALE 06/05/24)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

ZECK CAPTAIN COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/05/24)

CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE MONSTER INSIDE TPB (ON SALE 03/06/24)

DEADPOOL-VERSE: DEADPOOL CORPS TPB (ON SALE 03/13/24)

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JED MACKAY VOL. 2: THE WAR-HOUND

OF THE VISHANTI TPB (ON SALE 03/20/24)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO OMNIBUS HC WIERINGO

FIRST ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/05/24)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO OMNIBUS HC WIERINGO

TEAM COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/05/24)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: ATLANTIS RISING TPB (ON SALE 03/13/24)

IMMORTAL THOR VOL. 1: ALL WEATHER TURNS TO STORM TPB (ON SALE 03/13/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 2 HC

[REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 06/12/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 2 HC VARIANT

[REMASTERWORKS] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/12/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 7 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/19/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 7 HC (ON SALE 06/19/24)

MARVEL STUDIOS' SECRET INVASION: THE ART OF THE

SERIES HC (ON SALE 06/19/24)

MARVEL-VERSE: WONDER MAN GN-TPB (ON SALE 03/13/24)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 3 –

TO BE REBORN GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/06/24)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 3 –

TO BE REBORN GN-TPB ROMERO COVER (ON SALE 03/06/24)

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 5: THE LAST DAYS OF MOON KNIGHT TPB (ON SALE 03/13/24)

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT TPB (ON SALE 03/20/24)

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ZIRCHER

NOVA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/26/24)

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ZIRCHER

SCARLET SPIDER COVER (ON SALE 06/26/24)

PUNISHER MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

BRADSTREET COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/19/24)

PUNISHER MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

WALKUSKI COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/19/24)

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

SIENKIEWICZ COVER (ON SALE 06/19/24)

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ZECK COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/19/24)

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

BAGLEY MARVEL AGE COVER (ON SALE 06/12/24)

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

BAGLEY SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM & CARNAGE COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/12/24)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE VOL. 1 TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/20/24)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

DORMAN HEROES COVER (ON SALE 06/12/24)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

DORMAN VILLAINS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/12/24)

STAR WARS VOL. 7: DARK DROIDS TPB (ON SALE 03/06/24)

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD TPB (ON SALE 03/06/24)

STRANGE ACADEMY: THE DEADLY FIELD TRIP GN-TPB (ON SALE 03/06/24)

ULTIMATE INVASION TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 03/06/24)

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 7 TPB (ON SALE 03/20/24)

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: THE RETURN OF WEAPON X TPB (ON SALE 03/20/24)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 HC (ON SALE 06/19/24)

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 5 TPB (ON SALE 03/06/24)

X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 03/13/24)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!