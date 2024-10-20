Marvel Launch Sequel to Strange Academy, Doom Academy in February 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Mackenzie Cadenhead and Pasqual Ferry's Doom Academy, a sequel to Strange Academy, launches in February from Marvel Comics. With Doctor Doom, now the new Sorcerer Supreme after the events of Blood Hunt, and who gathered the Strange Academy students during that event, keeping them under his wing. And announced at the Women Of Marvel panel.

"DOOM ACADEMY will be a five-issue limited series written by author Mackenzie Cadenhead (Marvel Mutts) and drawn by Pasqual Ferry (Doctor Strange) that sees Doctor Strange's school for young sorcerers transformed in accordance with Doom's rule! The students of Strange Academy were instrumental in Doom's bold reach for power in Blood Hunt, and now that he has the entire world under his mighty thumb, his influence on these breakout young Marvel heroes truly begins. "Did you think that Strange Academy would be the same in the world with Doctor Doom as Sorcerer Supreme?! NO! It is now DOOM ACADEMY! Relocated from New Orleans to Latveria, the best magic school in the world just got better (according to some). It's the start of the second year for Strange Academy students, and you know that things will not go as planned!

"It was really fun to go through old Doom stories and pick out some random characters that exist in that world and find someone or someone's kid who might be attending Doom Academy," Cadenhead shared. "And because the school doesn't exist, we got to really play with stuff. Pasqual is having a great time coming up with beautiful locales." "DOOM ACADEMY will also feature sequences by artist João Lemos. "In this story, Zoe ends up falling into a strange world that her friends have to help her escape from," Cadenhead explained. "We have another artist come in to illustrate this world. João Lemos' research on Eastern European folklore and fairytales is astounding."

"Announced earlier this week, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM is an overarching status quo shift coming to Marvel Comics, the likes of which haven't been seen since 2008's Dark Reign. Spinning out of Blood Hunt where Doctor Doom manipulated Doctor Strange into passing him the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM sees Doom accomplish his ultimate goal as he uses his new power to take over the entire world. It's a shocking and upending turn of events that will impact Marvel's entire line of comics and see the launch of tie-in series and one-shots, collectively forming an era worthy of comic books' greatest supervillain!"