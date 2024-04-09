Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, Geoffrey Thorne. Marcus To, july 2024, x-force

Marvel Launches New X-Force #1 in July by Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To

Marvel has announced the full details for X-Force #1 launching in July 2024 written by Geoffrey Thorne and drawn by Marcus To.

Marvel has announced the full details for X-Force #1 launching in July 2024 as part of the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch, written by Geoffrey Thorne and drawn by Marcus To. And it looks like this is the book previously referred to as an unannounced comic featuring Rachel Summer and Betsy Braddock. Even though at the time, X-Force had been announced. Also, with Forge, Sage, Surge, Tank, and rotating guests, beginning with Deadpool. Handy as he'll have a new movie out.

"This time, this iconic comic book super squad will be built from the ground up by the mutant inventor—Forge! Accessing an omega-level degree of his unique and complex mutant power to build anything, Forge will bear witness to everything broken in the world. Luckily, he knows exactly who he'll need to repair it: Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge, and Tank. To save nothing short of existence itself, they'll jump sword, gun, and fist first into deadly uncertainty, and the only thing getting in their way will be the secrets they keep! A new path forged! The world is fractured. Forge uses his powers to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-Force! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! Plus, as Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he'll recruit specialists for each target. It's a revolving door of Marvel guest stars and first up: that regenerating degenerate, Deadpool!" "I cannot believe the reaction to my pitch with, 'That sounds like X-Force to us,'" Thorne shared. "It's a new vibe and a different mission, but it's still X-Force. Looking at all the books coming out under this banner, I'll just paraphrase the prophet, Sheryl Crow: 'All I wanna do is have some fun.' Looking at what I'm getting to do and what the others are bringing, I'm absolutely not the only one." "When Marvel approached me to be the artist for X-FORCE, I was ecstatic," To added. "I was always a big fan of the X-books growing up, and to be a part of bringing that excitement to new and old readers alike was an opportunity I could not turn down. And the chance to draw Betsy Braddock again is icing on the cake!"

Excpect another announcement tomorrow.

X-FORCE #1 cover by Stephen Segovia

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 7/31

