From The Ashes, Rachel & Betsy Braddock Get Their Own X-Men Comic

From The Ashes, Rachel Summers, Askani, And Betsy Braddock, Captain Britain, Get Their Own X-Men Comic Together In 2024

Article Summary Rachel Summers & Betsy Braddock to star in new X-Men comic in the From the Ashes era.

Artists Betsy Cola and Davi Go to create pride variant covers for Marvel in June.

The comic follows their relationship from House of X, Knights of X to Excalibur.

Surprise twist for Rachel in Rise of the Powers of X #3 sparks fan curiosity.

As part of their Pride offerings for June, Marvel Comics have Betsy Cola and Davi Go drawing variant covers for eight of Marvel's titles that month. And in the announcement (details of which may need a little going into) they showed the cover for Daredevil #10 by Davi Go, featuring Rachel Summers, host of the Phoenix…

…saying "Rachel Summers, AKA Askani, currently playing a pivotal role in Krakoa's final battle in Rise of the Powers of X. She will star alongside her girlfriend, Betsy Braddock, in a yet-to-be announced X-Men title in the upcoming From the Ashes era."

So that's not the Phoenix comic which has been announced, that's something else. And with Rachel Summers now going by the name Askani, and Betsy Braddock, who is still Captain Britain in the X-Men Unlimited series. But that pretty much confirms it is Kwannon as Psylocke in the new X-Men series, Betsy has her own thing going with Rachel. They became a couple in the House Of X series Knights Of X into Excalibur, and it looks like that will be continuing in From The Ashes. And more evidence that this will not be a reboot of any kind.

And this is well timed news for Rachel Summers fans considering what happened to her in yesterday's Rise Of The Powers Of X #3. And I don't mean the art choice.

Of course what kind of weapon Professor Xavier was using, and planned to use on the thirteen-year-old Moira Mactaggert, is still up in the air as well.

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240596

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) R. B. Silva

THE REAL END IS NEVER BEGINNING! The past, present and future of Krakoa all rests in a trigger finger. The scenario you prayed would never happen plays out as two series that are one move toward a crash that will reverberate outside the universe… Rated T+In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

