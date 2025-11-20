Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: exceptional x-men, Shadows Of Tomorrow, X-Men United

Marvel Launches X-Men United #1 In March 2026

Marvel Launches X-Men United #1 In March 2026 with Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma, as X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort gets a new title

Article Summary Marvel launches X-Men United #1 in March 2026 by Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma for the Shadows of Tomorrow era

New Graymatter Lane school reimagines Xavier’s dream, uniting mutants worldwide under one ambitious mission

X-Men United brings together legendary X-Men as teachers with Emma Frost, Wolverine, Magneto, and Storm on staff

Series promises action, drama, student intrigue, and major threats as classic and new mutants clash and unite

Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma are launching X-Men United, a new ongoing X-Men series to follow Exceptional X-Men and reopen the door to the X-Men's school for mutantkind, part of the line's upcoming Shadows of Tomorrow era.

X-MEN UNITED #1

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by TIAGO PALMA

Connecting Covers A & B by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 3/11

WELCOME TO GRAYMATTER LANE… LEARN TO SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE! "Build a school," Charles Xavier told them, and the X-Men have done so—but in a manner nobody saw coming! Welcome to Graymatter Lane, a place where mutants anywhere in the world can come together in unity to teach one another the skills needed for their survival! With the greatest of the X-Men as teachers and a campus unlike any before seen, it's the crossroads of the X-Universe as a student body from across the globe works to take mutantkind to the next step in their evolution—and to cope with a brewing threat to all of their number!

"X-MEN UNITED forms the center point of the mutant world," said the newly tirled "Conductor of X", Tom Brevoort. "Steeped in the tradition of series like Astonishing X-Men and Wolverine & the X-Men, Graymatter Lane is a place where all of the major players in the X world will come together to fight, hook up and hash out their differences. There'll be action, drama, faces old and new and dangers galore. Which young mutant is critically injured on the first day—and which X-Man is responsible? What secret is uncovered in Sinister's lab? What distance-separated couple rekindles their connection? And how far will Cyclops go to bring the whole endeavor to the ground?"

"Working on the X-team for the past couple of years has been some of the most fun I've had writing comics ever," Ewing said. "The idea for Graymatter Lane was a collective one, from lots of writers in a room brainstorming, and it's so cool because the psychic space allows for things to be weirder and more surreal, while still building on the classic Xavier's School energy we've all loved for decades."

"Unreal! That's how I would sum up the feeling of working on this new chapter of X-Men," Palma shared. "And what an honor to get the chance to design the new Graymatter Lane campus. Loved the freedom to really play around with different shapes and super trippy ideas for such an iconic space for the group."

"The ambitious series unites the entire X-tapestry—from different generations, factions, and eras—under one, eXciting initiative, turning the classic concept of a school for mutants on its head with the introduction of Graymatter Lane! Founded by Emma Frost and with faculty including Wolverine, Magneto, Beast, Rogue and Storm and guest instructors from throughout the Marvel Universe, Graymatter Lane is more than simply an academy—it's the central hub for mutant interaction across the world and beyond! This venture represents a bold undertaking that requires all hands on deck, but not all of the X-Men are ready to embrace the idea of another mutant institute for higher learning!"

X-MEN UNITED #1 will feature connecting covers by Stefano Caselli.

