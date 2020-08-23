Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity

We saw the teaser earlier, but as of today, it is official. The following comic book appears as an option of the Home Screen to the new update for popular multiplayer shoot-em-up game Fortnite. Which sees Galactus on his question to satisfy his hunger and prepare to battle The Black Winter, with Thor as his cosmic Herald. And, as part of his journey, planning to visit the world of Fornite.

To be continued… these scenes fit into Thor #4 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein, as we previously covered, the issue that saw the God of Thunder get to work as the Herald of Galactus and ahead of meeting The Black Winter.

The first scene saw Thor take Galactus' power to become the Herald of Galactus in his full cosmic totality.

Before going on to absorb the four worlds that Galactus needed to face the Black Winter. The first three were lifeless or could be evacuated. The final world was not and as a result, Galactus ate them all.

But now it appeared between those panels, Galactus visited the Island Of Fortnite… will the players of Fortnite be ready for a cosmic being coming to eat them all? And could the value of Thor #4 suddenly rocket in value? Again, I mean? Might we get a Fortnite covered third or fourth printing? Whatever happens will happen on the 27th of August.

Fortnite is certainly trying to bring attention to the comic book with an interstitial option.

And as a selection on the Home page. And on eBay, Thor #4 jumping to selling copies of the second printing for ten bucks, My youngest daughter, a mad keen Fornite player, is now insisting she gets to the read the comic books so she can have an edge over all her friends. And suddenly her father's career might be an advantage for her.

Donny? Can you help out an All-Father over here?