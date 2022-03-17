Miles Morales Marvel Previews Going For Big Bucks At ComicConnect

Miles Morales is the most important comic character to be created in the last 30 years, and his popularity is vast. It feels like only he could make something like a Marvel Previews catalog worth hundreds of dollars. Such is the case for this one, Marvel Previews #95 from 2011, which features the first preview of Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1. This copy, a CGC Signature Series copy, is taking bids today at ComicConnect. It is signed by artist Clayton Crain in three colors which is kind of cool. A 9.0, it currently sits at $210, which is insane for what this is; it boggles my mind. Check out Miles Morales on the cover below.

Miles Morales Could Sell A Ketchup Popsicle To A Woman In White Gloves

I never thought I would see the day that a Marvel Previews would be worth more than a boatload of comics. Miles Morales is the character that started this recent trend, as this predates the publication of Ultimate Fallout #4 and Ultimate Comics Spider-Man by three months. Other things like this in recent times that have gone for big bucks include the Previews order form that had the cover to Something Is Killing The Children #1 on it and more. I personally saw someone pay $350 cash for one of those, and it was written in. It just proves that comic fans will buy pretty much anything.

I guess if you feel like your Miles Morales collection could not possibly be complete without this, this is the coy to get. Really good grade, signed, and something that most people are not going to have. If that sounds like something you would want, go here to get more info and to place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and click around the other books taking bids today and the rest of the week.