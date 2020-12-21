Marvel Publishes The Vitals: True Nurse Stories, Not To Comic Shops

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics' special projects group was commissioned to create a superhero-styled comic book about nurses. Not the first time, of course, Marvel used to publish a number of nurse-based comic books, but that was some time ago.

In coordination with the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and the advertising agency Doner, Marvel created a comic book, called The Vitals: True Nurse Stories, based on an amalgamation of experiences had by nurses in 13 hospital facilities in Western Pennsylvania. With stories by Sean Ryan, Marcio Fiorito and Roberto Poggi, Jose Carlos, Mirko Colak, Ian Herring and Joe Sabino.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been in awe of the courage and resourcefulness of our nurses, who put their own health at risk to care for these vulnerable patients," said AHN chief nurse executive Claire Zangerle in a statement. "We are so proud of them, and we want to make sure they know how much we appreciate their exceptional work. We hope that in seeing themselves as real Marvel Comics Super Heroes, they can take a moment to look back in pride on their exceptional work and compassion during an exceptionally difficult time for our communities."

A video in which the children of AHN nurses talk about their parents and their work they've done throughout the pandemic runs sees them react to the comic book with characters they can relate to their parents.

The comic books will be distributed at AHN hospitals and recruiting events, and are also available digitally on Marvel.com. However, a number of comic book stores have got in contact with Bleeding Cool, as news stories have sent people to their shops looking of the comic book. Might Marvel Comics be able to make The Vitals available to comic stores as well?