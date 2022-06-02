Marvel Rains Hellfire Gala Variants on Comic Stores in July

Last year, Marvel turned a single party on Krakoa into an entire crossover event that took over the entire X-Men line. This year, they're cutting things back to just a single one-shot. We know what you're thinking, loyal Marvel readers: "How can Marvel possibly bilk me for as much money as possible? Joe Quesada is gone one day and already everything is falling apart!" Well, face front, true believers! Marvel has another trick up their sleeve: a crapload of Hellfire Gala variant covers. No, not the ones that adorned various books throughout the month of June. These are nine variant covers only for the one-shot, now all revealed together in a new press release! Excelsior, motherfu–

Sorry, we got carried away. It's just that variant covers are one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, and we're just happy to see Marvel intends to continue honoring his memory.

Now, let's put the rest of this article on easy mode and copy/paste from the press release:

Mutantkind is set to send shockwaves through the Marvel Universe yet again in this year's HELLFIRE GALA!

Oooh, "shockwaves." Another of Joe's hallmarks. Very nice.

At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. This year will continue the tradition with more game-changing developments, the exciting reveal of the new X-Men lineup, direct lead-ins to the events of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, and more, all in one giant-sized issue.

And a giant-sized price tag: $7.99!

The future of mutantkind as we know it begins here! Written by current X-MEN writer Gerry Duggan and featuring artwork by Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli and C.F. Villa, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will also boast stunning covers by superstar artists Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Adam Hughes, Arthur Adams, Carlos Gómez, and Nick Dragotta.

So is Marvel really doing a self-contained one-shot that doesn't force you to buy anything else to get the whole story?

For the full scope of the event, fans should pick up upcoming issues of IMMORTAL X-MEN and X-MEN. In Kieron Gillen and Michele Bandini's IMMORTAL X-MEN #4, Emma Frost will stop at nothing to make sure the Hellfire Gala is a night no one in the Marvel Universe will soon forget. And in Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-MEN #12, the grand climax of the book's first epic year, the current X-Men team go out in style, and secrets are revealed that guarantee the Hellfire Gala will be overflowing with drama. If you're looking for the afterparty, swing over to Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 this August. Something happens at the Gala that sends Spider-Man and Wolverine on a dangerous mission all over creation! That's right — the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? Pick up X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 to find out!

We'll never doubt you again, Marvel. Well, you've made it this far. Might as well look at the variant covers below.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by KRIS ANKA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, MATTEO LOLLI, & C.F. VILLA

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Promo Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 7/13