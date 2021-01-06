Marvel Has Officially Rebooted The Eternals (Spoilers)

Today sees the long-awaited launch of the slightly-renamed Eternals series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic. It's a gorgeous., beautiful page-turner of a comic which is handy because it's double the usual size. As the Eternals awake, again, beginning a cycle that does seem a teensy bit reminiscent of The Wicked + The Divine and, hell, maybe the reason Kieron Gillen is writing this. And also why we get Iron Man back because Tony Stark lives in Kieron's head rent-free, which is ironic because he could afford to pay an awful lot.

No one tell Ikaris what just happened to a Celestial over in King In Black, okay? Valkyrie is having enough problems with that herself, today, in Return Of The Valkyries #1.

Like that. Ikaris was born over 20,000 years ago – though that may be pushed back now – ago to two members of the Polar Eternals, the group living in the Eternal city of Polaria in what is now Siberia. He would play the Noah role during a great deluge, carrying human survivors and animals to safety. A warrior, fighting against Deviants attempts to oppress humanity, that is getting a bit of a rewrite too. But is it enough to count as a reboot? Because Ikaris also has a problem dealing with the new look Sprite.

Fellow Eternal Sprite had the physical appearance of a male child but is as ancient as the rest of them. Lia McHugh is playing the character in the upcoming Eternals movie, and so Sprite is now portrayed and referred to as a girl in the Marvel Comics series as well, albeit one who is starting her story again. Formerly, Ikaris and his fellow Eternals were also victims of memory wipe caused by Sprite who caused them all to forget their true identities. What goes around?

And we also get that flying visit from Tony Stark. Once upon a time, Ikaris and the Eternals were kidnapped by Kro and held in suspended animation until saved by Iron Man who stumbled on to the city in the Himalayas.

And we get the "reboot" word for Sprite and the rest of the Eternals and a date cycle that coincides with the date of Ikaris' own birth. Is that significant? Who was Ikaris before?

Along with Hickman-style graphics and an extended page count, it does look rather like Eternals is going for a little bit of an expansion before the movie comes along and ruins everything…

ETERNALS #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200565

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Esad Ribic

NEVER DIE. NEVER WIN. ETERNALS.

What's the point of an eternal battle?

For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, we'd be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares. But today, Eternals face something new: change. Can they – or anyone on Earth – survive their discovery? From the thought provoking minds of Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Esad Ribic (Secret Wars, King Thor) comes a new vision of the classic Marvel mythology! Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $4.99