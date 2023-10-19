Marvel Recreate First Year of Secret Wars & Spider-Man's Black Costume

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: facsimile editions, january 2024, Secret Wars

Marvel Comics is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Spider-Man getting a black costume through 2024 with... Secret Wars facsimile editions!

Two and a half hours until Marvel drop their full January (and a bit of February) 2024 solicits and solicitations. But first, Marvel Comics is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Spider-Man getting a black costume, throughout 2024. This fashion change, which is clearly the most important thing ever to happen to the character. And every month, they will publish a facsimile copy of an issue of Secret Wars and of Amazing Spider-Man, in which that black costume first appeared, long before there were any thought of Venoms of Kings In Black.

Starting in January, each issue of the 12 limited-series and an entire year of 'Amazing Spider-Man' starting at #252 will be re-presented in its original form. It's the series that defined what a comic book crossover epic could be—Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton's MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS!

Next year, Marvel Comics will proudly mark the 40th anniversary of the pioneer Marvel Comics crossover event by boldly re-presenting all 12 issues in their original form, ads and all! Hitting stands each month starting in January, these special facsimile editions will also be available with new variant covers and special foil variant covers!

Plus, since it's the anniversary of SECRET WARS, that means it's also the anniversary of Spider-Man's iconic black costume that would one day become Venom! In the same month as MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #1, Spidey donned the black costume for the first time in Roger Stern, Tom Defalco, and Ron Frenz's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252. The issue took place after his return from SECRET WARS and the mystery behind Spidey's new look rattled fans for months before it was ultimately revealed later that same year in MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #7.

This all-time great comic issue, as well as the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN issues that followed it, will also get new Facsimile Editions starting in January. They'll hit stands each month coinciding with the issues of SECRET WARS, just like they did back in 1984! Stay tuned in the months ahead to learn more ways Marvel Comics will honor this landmark Spider-Man moment.

The Beyonder has assembled all of the players on Battleworld—now it's time to fight! Spider-Man and the various members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and the X-Men have barely gotten settled in their new surroundings when an army of villains attacks—and the Beyonder's new planet learns the true meaning of battle!

But while this battalion of bad guys looks to secure an early victory, two of the Marvel Universe's heavyweight schemers make plans of their own. What does Doctor Doom want with Galactus? Why has Magneto gone solo in a fortress of his own? And as the dust settles on the first round of the Beyonder's secret war, who will be left standing?

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Art by MIKE ZECK

Cover by MIKE ZECK

On Sale 1/3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ROGER STERN & TOM DEFALCO

Art and Cover by RON FRENZ

On Sale 1/31