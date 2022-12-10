Marvel's Star Wars Plans For 2023 Revealed (Spoilers)

The Eye Of Webbish Bog is a Star Wars creature deleted from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, an Force sensitive oracle creature, who pops up again in last week's Star Wars: Revelations to show Darth Vader the past, present and future, as well as other possible timelines. Including what we are going to see in 2023 from Marvel Comics as far as Star Wars is concerned. Star Wars: Revelations was pitched as being a bit like Marvel's Timeless comic books, but even more so. So what is coming down the pipe for Darth Vader and the rest of the Star Wars cast?

Darth Vader being confronted by Padmé Amidala's surviving handmaidens. But how will this go down? We'll come back to this.

As Sabé, former haidmaiden of Padmé Amidala and now allied to Darth Vader, gets a brand new look Empire look alongside her master.

We then learn of an atrocity committed against sentient droids…

…by Jedi slaughtering their uprising centuries ago, led by an ancient droid called Ajax Sigma.

In Star Wars, droids are depicted as being sentient, but also being slaved, slave traded, tortured, treated very badly and often sacrificed. And everyone seems to be fine with that, including the heroes. Solo: A Star Wars Story tried to deal with that, but may have made it worse, as Solo, Chewbacca and Lando now know very well that droids shouldn't be treated the way that they treat droids. Including the one they have locked up within the systems of the Millenium Falcon, removing her voice in the process.

But part of Ajax Sigma survived, and is reborn in the present day of Marvel's Star Wars series.

And so Ajax Sigma is revived and goes on the hunt for his aggressors, the Jedi. And happens to find one.

While Doctor Aphra is dealing with being possessed by The Spark Eternal, an artificial intelligence created by a cult, The Ascendant, trying to replicate the effects of the Force. The Spark Eternal killed Aphra when she uncovered it, but then resurrected and possessed her.

But it looks like Doctor Aphra will be trying to find a way to bring herself back, albeit in a rather painful way…

Then we see the bounty hunter Beilert Valance, who has abandoned the Empire and is dealing with Ajax Sigma as a corrupting force that has possessed his technological side as well, also back from the dead, and killing 4-LOM, Zuckuss and Bossk.

And now the target of a new force introduced to the Marvel Star Wars universe…

Well, it's always good to name them after a Marvel event,

Beilert Valance abandoning the Empire while being hunted by Inferno Squadron. While, in a prophecy that comes true in the very issue, The Emperor has concerns that Lady Qi'ra, Han Solo's old girlfriend and leader of Crimson Dawn, has a Fermata Cage.

Basically, the Fermata Cage is a stasis booth from Red Dwarf, it seems.

And seen as much of a danger as the Spark Eternal, and created by Darth Momin, whose spirit helped Vader design his own fortress… any chance he might actually be in the cage? Darth Vader must destroy it…

Because there are the might-bes, which show things we know will happen such as Han Solo in and out of carbonite box. But what else?

Darth Vader, charging alongside the handmaidens, clearly having resolved what had gone down earlier.

Luke Skywalker, having to choose between different light sabre-powering Kyber crystals.

Doctor Aphra, kissing Domina Tagge, the head of the Tagge Corporation, and employer of Aphra's services. Clearly, she might need a word with HR.

Lady Qi'ra, taking the role of Luke Skywalker and seems to have slayed the Emperor,

C3PO holding the head/helmet of Darth Vader in a direct riposte…

…to the Dark Horse Comics classic cover from Tales Of Star Wars #5 from 23 years ago.

Then there's basically everyone fighting, with the Emperor picking up a lightsabre and Ajax Sigma is leading a group of Empirical droids IG-88, 0-0-0 and BT-1.

And then Sabé donning Darth Vader's helmet. Clearly going for an upgrade.

And more deaths to come. How many of these will come to pass? All of them? Star Wars Hidden Empire #1 saw Lady Qi'ra confront the Emperor and reveal she had the Fermata Cage and what she intended to do with it.

With Darth Vader tasked with destroying it.

And in this week's Star Wars: Hidden Empire #2, it's revealed that the Fermata Cage contains an ancient Sith Lord from the past, released by Lady Qi'ra to cause the Empire problems.

Will it be Darth Momin?

Yeah, Emperor, she's not dead. Not yet anyway. Maybe when she opens the cage?

