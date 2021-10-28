Marvel Teases "Iron Fist No More" for February 2022

Marvel is teasing something new with Iron Fist coming in February 2022, with an announcement happening tomorrow. For now, all we have to go on a teaser drawn by Gunji sent out from the House of Ideas showing Danny Rand walking away from a trash can containing his old costume, referencing the iconic panel from Amazing Spider-Man #50 drawn by John Romita. Rehashing old stories, as we all know, is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a set of tricks in the toolbox of every good comic book editor used to boost sales of a comic unrelated to the contents of the comic itself.

So what's going on here? For more on that, we'll rely on one of Bleeding Cool's 22 Lazy Article-Padding Tactics That Always Work and reprint what Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston had to say about the finale of Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon back in June:

As we presumed from Iron Fist: The Heart of The Dragon #5, Black Panther lead character Okoye takes control of the Iron Fist from Danny Rand in today's Iron Fist: The Heart of The Dragon #6. And combined it with her newly acquired Dragon Chi for deadly effect. She becomes a new Iron Fist. But this transition is temporary. And afterwards, as she attempts to give the Iron Fist back to Danny Rand, he refuses to take it back – if even such a thing were possible. But rather than keep the Iron Fist for herself, Okoye looks for another solution. And so it is returned to an egg, such as it was birthed from. To one day hatch as its own Iron Fist-empowered Gork The Undying and be passed on to a new Iron Fist? Maybe. But for now… Danny Rand is no longer Iron Fist. Marvel no longer has an Iron Fist. Which means that the position is going begging for the future… Iformn FistL Heart Of Dragon #6 is by Larry Hama and Dave Wachter is published by Marvel Comcis today.

Well, that was both informative AND required very little effort on our part to make this article meet Bleeding Cool's stringent requirements for quality journalism an arbitrary "green light" on a clickbait meter determined by the latest SEO algorithms. Heck, we didn't even bother fixing Rich's typos! Not that it would be hard to do so, but… well, the algorithm doesn't mind them, so they don't detract from the score.

So Danny Rand is no longer Iron Fist, and now Marvel will be looking for a new one. Or maybe a new role for Danny Rand. Or both. We should learn more tomorrow, and at that point, we'll be sure to double dip on this story, so check back soon.