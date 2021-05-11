Black Panther's Okoye – Replacing Danny Rand As Marvel's Iron Fist?

Time to join some dots together. Back in January, Bleeding Cool ran some informed speculation that the new Iron Fist series, Heart Of The Dragon would see a new holder of the power of the dragon chi take over from Danny Rand. And that at the end of the series, the Marvel Universe would have a new Iron Fist.

Does this mean that Danny Rand will not be making out of this series alive? Will he relinquish the Iron Fist to another? Either way, I understand that this series will see a new Iron Fist in the Marvel Universe. Will it be his ward Pei, a young child who is also an Iron Fist and who was introduced in Iron Fist: The Living Weapon #1 in 2014. It is unlikely to be Foo. It might not be Pei. There are other possibilities. But one way or another, like Daredevil, big things are coming.

The most recent issue last week, the penultimate Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #5, has been selling copies on eBay for $15 and this may be why. The character Okoye from Black Panther and Wakanda-related comic books has turned up, and she's been absorbing the power of the dragon chi that powers the Dragon Fist. Naturally, Danny Rand was particularly happy with that.

Okoye is the General of the Dora Milaje, created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira for Black Panther #1 in 1998, portrayed byDanai Gurira in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. And the argument all got rather physical.

She is now the guardian of the dragon chi, whether Danny Rand likes it or not. So Rand had to get a very spiritual telling off.

And before you knew it, they were forced to team up against a very real threat,

And now? What comes next? The final issue of the mini-series, Iron Fist #6. With a certain person on the cover, now with a glowing fist.

Is Okoya the new Iron Fist of the Marvel Universe, replacing Danny Rand as the holder of the title? In the same way Elektra Nachios took on the Daredevil role from Matt Murdock? It seems to but we will find out for sure in a month. Also, expect Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #5 to go to a second printing right away. And K'un-Lun Forever!