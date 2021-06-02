The Future Of Iron Fist At Marvel Comics, Changed (Spoilers)

Back in January, Bleeding Cool ran the word that we were going to get a new Iron Fist by the end of the current Iron Fist: The Heart of The Dragon mini-series written by veteran comic book writer Larry Hama, best known for his work on GI Joe.. We were right, but not in the way we thought (which is always the best way, don't you think? And today's Iron Fist: The Heart of The Dragon #6 throws so much up into the air.

As we presumed from Iron Fist: The Heart of The Dragon #5, Black Panther lead character Okoye takes control of the Iron Fist from Danny Rand in today's Iron Fist: The Heart of The Dragon #6. And combined it with her newly acquired Dragon Chi for deadly effect. She becomes a new Iron Fist.

But this transition is temporary. And afterwards, as she attempts to give the Iron Fist back to Danny Rand, he refuses to take it back – if even such a thing were possible. But rather than keep the Iron Fist for herself, Okoye looks for another solution.

And so it is returned to an egg, such as it was birthed from. To one day hatch as its own Iron Fist-empowered Gork The Undying and be passed on to a new Iron Fist? Maybe. But for now…

Danny Rand is no longer Iron Fist. Marvel no longer has an Iron Fist. Which means that the position is going begging for the future… Iformn FistL Heart Of Dragon #6 is by Larry Hama and Dave Wachter is published by Marvel Comcis today.