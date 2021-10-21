Marvel to Collect Everything They Published in June 1962 as Omnibus

Marvel Comics has announced another omnibus collecting all of the comics published in a single month: June 1962. Revealed in Marvel's January solicitations, the book will include seventeen Marvel comics published that month, and it's quite the array of titles, as the comics business hadn't yet gone all-superhero-all-the-time. Of course, the major milestones that caused Marvel to make this collection are all superhero-related: the debuts of Spider-Man, Thor, and Ant-Man. But what could you sell reprints of those three books for? Fifteen bucks? Pffft. Throw in some Millie the Model and Linda Carter, Student Nurse and you can rake in a whopping one-hundred-twenty-five smackeroos for this bad boy. The Marvel: June 1962 omnibus follows a previous similar omnibus collecting all the comics published in August 1961, the debut of the Fantastic Four.

MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS HC RODRÌGUEZ COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, STEVE DITKO, STAN GOLDBERG, AL HARTLEY, DON HECK,

JACK KELLER with GENE COLAN & DICK AYERS

Covers by JAVIER RODRÌGUEZ & STEVE DITKO

Where were you in June of 1962? We know where Spider-Man was: Making his historic debut in Amazing Fantasy #15. But that wasn't the only thing going on in that all-important month in Marvel history: Thor first held aloft the hammer Mjolnir. Hank Pym donned his cybernetic helmet, becoming Ant-Man. The FF squared off against Namor and Doctor Doom. Kid Colt mixed it up with the Circus of Crime. Millie the Model got mixed up in more Hanover hijinks. Patsy and Hedy worked on their frenemy-ship. Star-crossed lovers dealt with the ups and downs of romance, all while tales of horror and fantasy stories crept from the pages of titles like Strange Tales. Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus collects every comic from this month of Marvel milestones!

Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #83; AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15; TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #35; KATHY #18; LIFE WITH MILLIE #18; PATSY WALKER #102; KID COLT, OUTLAW #106; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #6; LINDA CARTER, STUDENT NURSE #7; MILLIE THE MODEL #110; STRANGE TALES (1951) #100; TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #33; LOVE ROMANCES #101; INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #3; GUNSMOKE WESTERN #72; PATSY AND HEDY #84 and RAWHIDE KID (1955) #30.

504 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94504-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS HC DITKO COVER [DM ONLY]

504 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94505-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8