Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: nick fury, ultimate

Marvel To Debut The New Ultimate Nick Fury

Marvel debuts the new Ultimate Nick Fury in Ultimate Universe One Year In by Deniz Camp, Chris Condon, Jonas Scharf, and Alessandro Cappuccio.

Article Summary Marvel unveils a new Ultimate Nick Fury in "Ultimate Universe One Year In" by top creators.

Samuel Jackson's iconic portrayal of Nick Fury influenced the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Ultimate Universe reboot brings fresh takes on Spider-Man, Tony Stark, and more.

Discover how the secret police, H.A.N.D, and Latveria's Maker intersect with Nick Fury.

In The Ultimates by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch, Hitch chose to draw the Ultimate Nick Fury as if he were Samuel Jackson. Even down to Mark Millar having him say that Samuel Jackson should play him in any movie based on The Ultimates. So when the Marvel Cinematic Universe drew heavily on the Ultimate titles, and knowing what a big comics fan he was, they cast Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury. There were a few people complaining about the racebending within, but this was fifteen years ago, and people didn't complain quite as much online as they do now. Also also, he was perfect. And, in time, the standard Marvel Universe version of Nick Fury looked more like the cinematic version, courtesy of Nick Fury's previously unknown kid taking over the role.

But now the Ultimate Universe has been literally rebooted by The Maker, giving us all new Ultimate versions of familiar characters. A middle-aged Spider-Man, married with kids. A young Tony Stark with his late father's business on his shoulders. Reed Richards as Doctor Doom. And Hulk as a Zen warrior. And now it seems we are getting a new Ultimate Nick Fury. And it's possibly more of a jarring switch…

H.A.N.D is the secret police formed by The Maker to enforce his laws from The City of Latveria. And clearly, he has a role in Ultimate Nick Fury. Ultimate Universe One Year In by Deniz Camp, Chris Condon, Jonas Scharf, and Alessandro Cappuccio is published next week.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240618

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL!

Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99

From the preview below, one of them is the Ultimate Nick Fury…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!