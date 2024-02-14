Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, ghost rider, Hellverine, wolverine

Marvel To Launch New "Hellverine" Series In May 2024

Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Julius Ohta introduced Hellverine in the Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons Of Vengeance crossover.

Article Summary Marvel's Hellverine gets its own series in May, created by Benjamin Percy and Julius Ohta.

First appeared in Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons Of Vengeance crossover.

Initial Hellverine comics have seen high sales, with rare copies fetching $172.

Hellverine #1 release set for May 29th with artwork by Ryan Stegman.

"Last year, writer Benjamin Percy set the comic world ablaze with the debut of Hellverine in the explosive Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons Of Vengeance, crossover. And this May, HELLVERINE returns! "When a demonic force known as Bagra-ghul first came to earth, it brought Logan and Ghost Rider together to hunt it before it possessed Wolverine. But now, in the present day, what event will put the Hellverine back on the streets…and is he slashing his hellfire claws for good or evil? And, introducing the ALL-NEW HELLFIRE WARRIORS! Don't miss the launch of the all-new series, brought to you by Hellverine co-creator Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, Ghost Rider) and blazing hot talent Julius Ohta (Alien, Venom)!"

Copies of Wolverine #36 which featured the first appearance of Hellverine in the Weapons Of Vengeance crossover have sold on eBay for up to $40 of late. While a 9.8 CGC slabbed copy has sold for $172. Might they go even higher now that the character is getting their own mini-series?

Percy told Bloody Disgusting, "When the Hellverine appeared in the Ghost Rider/Wolverine crossover — Weapons of Vengeance — we lit a fire. A hellfire. Readers really responded to the killer concept of Logan with a flaming skull and flaming claws on a flaming motorcycle, which is as heavy metal as it gets. So, we're giving them more sulfur-scented mayhem in this mini-series that will thrill and terrify."

Hellverine #1 will be published by Marvel Comics for the 29th of May.

HELLVERINE #1 (OF 4)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 5/29

