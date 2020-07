Marvel to Publish 33 Alex Ross Timeless Sketch 1:100 Variant Covers

Marvel Comics has already shown off its Alex Ross Timeless variant covers coming to a comic book near you in October. But here comes the hard sell. Marvel will also be providing virgin sketch versions of the Alex Ross paintings as 1:100. Which for the uninitiated, means that for every copy of this a retailer wants, they have to order a hundred copies of the regular version. There are thirty-three so far… that's quite a lot of comic books to order at quite an expense if anyone did want to collect the set.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $5.99

AVENGERS #36 ALEX ROSS GHOST RIDER TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VA $3.99

AVENGERS #37 ROSS BLACK PANTHER TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

BLACK WIDOW #2 ROSS BLACK WIDOW TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #23 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #24 ROSS FALCON TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #18 2ND PTG MOLINA SKETCH VAR EMP $3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #18 2ND PTG SMITH VAR EMP $3.99

DAREDEVIL #23 ALEX ROSS DAREDEVIL TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

EMPYRE FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

EXCALIBUR #13 ROSS NIGHTCRAWLER TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #24 ALEX ROSS THING TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VA $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #24 HUMAN TORCH TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #24 INVISIBLE WOMAN TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VA $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #24 MR FANTASTIC TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #25 BLACK BOLT TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $5.99

FANTASTIC FOUR ANTITHESIS #2 (OF 4) TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH V $4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR ANTITHESIS #3 (OF 4) TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH V $4.99

GIANT SIZE X-MEN STORM #1 TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $4.99

HELLIONS #5 ALEX ROSS PHOENIX TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR XOS $3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #37 ALEX ROSS HULK TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $4.99

IRON MAN #1 ALEX ROSS IRON MAN TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $4.99

MARAUDERS #13 ALEX ROSS ICEMAN TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR XO $4.99

NEW MUTANTS #13 ALEX ROSS COLOSSUS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VA $3.99

SHANG-CHI #2 (OF 5) ROSS SHANG-CHI TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VA $3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #5 ROSS SPIDER-MAN TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $4.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #3 ROSS DR STRANGE TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VA $3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #4 SCARLET WITCH TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

WOLVERINE #6 ALEX ROSS WOLVERINE TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR $3.99

X-FACTOR #4 ALEX ROSS ANGEL TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR XOS $4.99

X-FORCE #13 ALEX ROSS BEAST TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR XOS $3.99

X-MEN #13 ALEX ROSS CYCLOPS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VAR XOS $3.99