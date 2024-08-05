Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 2099, doom 2099, omnibus, warren ellis

Marvel To Publish Massive Doom 2099 Omnibus In 2025

Doom 2099: The Complete Collection by Warren Ellis, published in 2013, is a hard book to find. But not for much longer, maybe.

Article Summary Massive Doom 2099 Omnibus to be published by Marvel in May 2025 for $150, including 1392 pages of content.

Previous collection by Warren Ellis is scarce and costly; new Omnibus includes more issues and extra material.

Collects Doom 2099 #1-44, Fantastic Four 2099 #1-8, and more, showcasing Doctor Doom's rise in the year 2099.

The upcoming release may reduce prices for the Ellis-only book, making it more accessible for collectors.

Doom 2099: The Complete Collection by Warren Ellis, published in 2013, is a hard book to find. There are no copies on Amazon US, just on Amazon UK for £155. Copies on eBay go from $150 up and up. And that just collects Doom 2099 #24 to #39. Which means that this new Omnibus might fill a hole in some people's collections. The Fantastic Four/Doom 2099 Omnibus out in May 2025 also for $150. For the same price you will get: Doom 2099 #1-44, Fantastic Four 2099 #1-8, Fantastic Four #413; material from 2099 Unlimited #5-8 and 2099 Special: World of Doom #1. I wonder… with One World Under Doom coming, might there even be some time in with Doom 2099? Also, 2099, it does seem to be getting closer and closer. It was over a hundred years ago when it was first published, now it's just seventy-six years away… either way, also expect the price of the Ellis-only book to come down significantly ahead of this release.

FANTASTIC FOUR/DOOM 2099 OMNIBUS

May 6, 2025 $150 1392 pages

The complete saga of Doctor Doom in the year 2099 — and his accursed enemies, the Fantastic Four! Marvel's greatest villain resurfaces to rule a new era! Victor von Doom has mysteriously survived from the Heroic Age to rise anew in this technologically advanced future — and in upgraded armor, his first task is to reclaim the throne of Latveria! Then he can turn his gaze to America, once the home of his greatest foes. He sees unrest. He sees disharmony. He knows the struggling nation needs an iron fist to bring it back under control. And he knows just the man for the job. All hail President Doom! But how — and why — are Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing alive in 2099?! The answers will take them from the Negative Zone to the Savage Land — and reunite them with their greatest rival! COLLECTING: Doom 2099 (1993) 1-44, Fantastic Four 2099 (1996) 1-8, Fantastic Four (1961) 413; material from 2099 Unlimited (1993) 5-8, 2099 Special: World of Doom (1995) 1

