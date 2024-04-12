Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #50, green goblin, peter parker, zeb wells

Marvel Turns Peter Parker Into Green Goblin In Amazing Spider-Man #50

Peter Parker is turning himself into the Green Goblin. Or, rather, the Spider-Goblin, with "Easy Being Green" in Amazing Spider-Man #50.

Well, they did promise something like this. We've had Dock Ock turning himself into Spider-Man a few years ago. Now we have Peter Parker turning himself into the Green Goblin. Or, rather, the Spider-Goblin, as he deals with the weight of Norman Osborn's sins, that were injected into himself back in Amazing Spider-Man #32. The storyline "Easy Being Green" starts in Amazing Spider-Man #50 next month, and this is Ed McGuinness' cover for #53, revealing all in July.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by ED McGUINNESS & TODD NAUCK

Cover by ED McGUINNESS

Here are the others leading up to it, before Gang War interrupted everything.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.

This sets up the next 24 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Do. Not. Miss. This.

Rated TIn Shops: Oct 11, 2023

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36

Spider-Man has never gone this dark. Now the consequences are unraveled. Will New York ever look at him the same way again?

Rated T In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

And now from Amazing Spider-Man #50 onwards. I guess we know who is in that silhouette fopr the cover of #52 now…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240574

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

GUESS WHO'S BACK?!

THE GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS in this landmark and massive issue of ASM that boasts not only a double-sized main story but some instant Spider-Man classics by legends and legends to be! The Sins of Norman Osborn have found their way home and Norman shows his true color – green. But is it truly that simple? Spidey and Gobby's brutal fight is one for the ages and you don't want to miss this ending. PLUS! MARV WOLFMAN RETURNS TO SPIDER-MAN! NIKESH SHUKLA tells a story that will stay with you for a long time. And more!

Rated TIn Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: $9.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51

MARVEL COMICS

APR240726

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

THE SINISTER SIX IS BACK!

As if the Green Goblin weren't enough, the Sinister Six has returned too!!!

When it rains, it pours – and this rain is going to put Spider-Man into a world of hurt!

Rated TIn Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52

MARVEL COMICS

APR240732

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

Nothing is okay.

This issue is so shocking and troubling we can't even show you the cover!

Rated TIn Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: $4.99

