Marvel Turns Peter Parker Into Green Goblin In Amazing Spider-Man #50
Peter Parker is turning himself into the Green Goblin. Or, rather, the Spider-Goblin, with "Easy Being Green" in Amazing Spider-Man #50.
Well, they did promise something like this. We've had Dock Ock turning himself into Spider-Man a few years ago. Now we have Peter Parker turning himself into the Green Goblin. Or, rather, the Spider-Goblin, as he deals with the weight of Norman Osborn's sins, that were injected into himself back in Amazing Spider-Man #32. The storyline "Easy Being Green" starts in Amazing Spider-Man #50 next month, and this is Ed McGuinness' cover for #53, revealing all in July.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by ED McGUINNESS & TODD NAUCK
Cover by ED McGUINNESS
Here are the others leading up to it, before Gang War interrupted everything.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.
This sets up the next 24 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Do. Not. Miss. This.
Rated TIn Shops: Oct 11, 2023
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36
Spider-Man has never gone this dark. Now the consequences are unraveled. Will New York ever look at him the same way again?
Rated T In Shops: Oct 25, 2023
And now from Amazing Spider-Man #50 onwards. I guess we know who is in that silhouette fopr the cover of #52 now…
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50
MARVEL COMICS
MAR240574
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness
GUESS WHO'S BACK?!
THE GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS in this landmark and massive issue of ASM that boasts not only a double-sized main story but some instant Spider-Man classics by legends and legends to be! The Sins of Norman Osborn have found their way home and Norman shows his true color – green. But is it truly that simple? Spidey and Gobby's brutal fight is one for the ages and you don't want to miss this ending. PLUS! MARV WOLFMAN RETURNS TO SPIDER-MAN! NIKESH SHUKLA tells a story that will stay with you for a long time. And more!
Rated TIn Shops: May 22, 2024
SRP: $9.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51
MARVEL COMICS
APR240726
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness
THE SINISTER SIX IS BACK!
As if the Green Goblin weren't enough, the Sinister Six has returned too!!!
When it rains, it pours – and this rain is going to put Spider-Man into a world of hurt!
Rated TIn Shops: Jun 05, 2024
SRP: $4.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52
MARVEL COMICS
APR240732
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness
Nothing is okay.
This issue is so shocking and troubling we can't even show you the cover!
Rated TIn Shops: Jun 19, 2024
SRP: $4.99