Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: capcom, mickey mouse

Marvel Vs Capcom & Marvel Vs Disney Variant Covers in April

More, many more, Marvel Vs Capcom and Marvel Vs Disney variant covers coming to comic book stores.

Article Summary Explore Marvel Vs Capcom and Marvel Vs Disney variant covers hitting stores in April.

Fans rave over Bengus' illustrations on nine new Marvel Vs Capcom variant covers.

Discover the Disney What If? variants featuring Mice, Ducks, and Dogs as Fantastic Four.

Don't miss key release dates for new variant covers, from March to June.

Following of last December's Marvel Vs Capcom, they are doing it again in April with nine new covers. Alongside the recent release of the Marvel Vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, these covers spotlight Bengus' character illustrations, and from what I understand, people go ape for them, and comic book shops get new customers in, who buy these covers, then leave and will never ever buy anything else. But it's still bonus dollars with Cable, Colossus, Gambit, Hulk, Juggernaut, Magneto, Sabretooth, War Machine, Wolverine

And Marvel Comics will do similar with their Disney What If? variant covers, this time with the Mice, Ducks and Dogs doing Fantastic Four. With new takes on Jack Kirby's Fantastic Four #11 and Fantastic Four #173, Mike Wieringo's Fantastic Four #60 and John Byrne's Fantastic Four #282 cover.

On Sale 3/26

FANTASTIC FOUR #30 DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CIRO CANGIALOSI – 75960620289803031

FANTASTIC FOUR #30 BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CIRO CANGIALOSI – 75960620289803016

On Sale 4/2

WEST COAST AVENGERS #6 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

X-MEN #14 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

On Sale 4/9

INCREDIBLE HULK #24 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

UNCANNY X-MEN #13 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

On Sale 4/16

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #4 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

WOLVERINE #8 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

On Sale 4/23

X-FORCE #10 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

X-MEN #15 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

On Sale 4/30

WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

FANTASTIC FOUR #31 DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

FANTASTIC FOUR #31 BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

On Sale 5/14

FANTASTIC FOUR #32 DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO URBANO

FANTASTIC FOUR #32 BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO URBANO

On Sale 6/4

FANTASTIC FOUR #33 DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GIULIA LOMURNO

FANTASTIC FOUR #33 BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GIULIA LOMURNO

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!