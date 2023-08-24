Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: 4.99, 5.99

Marvel's $4.99 32 Page Comics and $5.99 40 Page Comics for November

November's solicits and solicitations brings us a lot more 40-page $5.99 issues from Marvel Comics as well as the $4.99 titles.

Last month, Bleeding Cool reported that Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Wolverine, Immortal Thor, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Daredevil, Star Wars: Dark Droids, Star Wars, Darth Vader, Bounty Hunters, Doctor Aphra, and Obi-Wan were all making the jump from $3.99 32 page comics to $4.99 32 page comics in October.

Well, they are doing it again in November. Some, like G.O.D.S., are 40 pages for $4.99 for the first issue, but for the second issue, have dropped to 32 pages at the same price.

But November brings a lot more 40-page $5.99 issues as well. Mostly for launch issues, but will they drop to $3.99 for standard-length second issues or go to $4.99? Well, what do you think?

Superior Spider-Man #1

Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 (Of 4)

Howard The Duck #1

Thunderbolts #1

Sentry #1 (Of 4)

Punisher #1

Amazing Spider-Man Gang War: First Strike #1

Amazing Spider-Man #39

Spider-Boy #1

Carnage #1

Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #2 (Of 4)

X-Men Blue: Origins #1

Alien #1

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 [phase III]

Star Wars: Visions – Peach Momoko #1

Of course, that's nothing compared to Predator Vs Wolverine, which is a $5.99 for a 32-page series…

And yes, 40-page and 32-page comics aren't actually how many story pages you get in a comic book, usually it's 2/3 of that. And often, the 40-page comics (or 28 to 30 pages of actual comic) back-up strip by someone you might not have been buying the comic book for. And don't ask about the Miracleman page-to-price point either, though they have to pay off a big legal bill over that one.

DC Comics are still doing a similar with Superman, though at least you got 22 pages for that. But DC Comics' November solicitations are showing they are mostly holding the line at $3.99 – or $4.99 for longer comics. But for how long? If Marvel continues to show they dominate the direct market comic store charts, what reason will DC Comics have to hold off?

