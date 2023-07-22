Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: $3.99, 4.99, captain america, star wars, thor, wolverine

Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Wolverine, Star Wars Are All Now $4.99

Marvel's October 2023 solicits were released and a number of books jumped from September solicits when they were listed as $3.99 to $4.99.

Marvel's October 2023 solicits and solicitations were released yesterday. And a number of books jumped up from September solicitations when they were listed as $3.99 for 32-page comic books to being $4.99. And that included the twice-monthly lead title Amazing Spider-Man, alongside Avangers, Thor and Scarlet Witch. All the regular Star Wars comics also jumped from $3.99 to $4.99 as well.

Amazing Spider-Man #33 and #34, both 32-page comics, are solicited for $3.99 each in September.

Amazing Spider-Man #35 and #36, both 32-page comics, are solicited for $4.99 each in October.

Avengers #5 is $3.99. Avengers #6 is $4.99.

Immortal Thor #2 is $3.99. Immortal Thor #3 is $4.99.

Scarlet Witch #8 is $3.99. Scarlet Witch #9 is $4.99.

Star Wars: Dark Droids #2 is $3.99. Star Wars: Dark Droids #3 is $4.99. Also making that jump from the previous issue are Star Wars #38 to Star Wars #39 and #40. And Darth Vader #39, Bounty Hunters #39, Doctor Aphra #37, and Obi-Wan #2.

Other titles such as Captain America #1 and Daredevil #1 were $4.99 for 40 pages for the first issue but are now $4.99 for 32 pages for their second issues. The X-Men titles seem mostly immune aside from Wolverine #38 at $4.99 for 32 pages when Wolverine #37 is $4.99 for 40 pages.

Also, worth pointing out that 32 page one-shot Hallows Eve is $4.99… and that the 40-page one-shot Ultimate Universe #1 is a whopping $6.99. Could that be renamed Ultimate Price Point? Because I guess that's a price the beancounters would love.

Will November see more titles cross over the 32 pages for $4.99 line? If anyone at San Diego Comic-Con wants to bring the issue up at one of the Marvel panels, be my guest. Would love to hear the reply.

And yes, 40-page and 32-page isn't actually how many story pages you get, usually it's 2/3 of that. And often the 40-page comics (or 28 to 30 pages of actual comic) back-up strip by someone you might not have been buying the comic book for. And don't ask about the Miracleman page-to-price point either, though they have to pay off a big legal bill over that one.

DC Comics also did similar with Superman, though at least you got 22 pages for that. Will DC's October solicits reveal a similar price jump across other titles?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!