Marvel's Full X-Men Solicits & Solicitations for March 2024

Marvel Comics has early-released the March 2024 solicits for all their X-Men titles as the Krakoan age of the X-Men comes to an end.

Marvel Comics has early-released the March 2024 solicits for all their X-Men titles as the Krakoan age of the X-Men comes to an end."Two interconnected series—Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck's FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva's RISE OF THE POWERS OF X—will close out the era. The mythos-shattering events of these twin sagas will bleed out into special limited series including CABLE, DEAD X-MEN, RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO, and X-MEN FOREVER. In addition, current X-Men ongoing titles WOLVERINE, X-FORCE, and X-MEN will also deal with the dramatic repercussions of Krakoa's fall with the culmination of nearly five years' worth of intricate plotting and redefining character arcs. Today, fans can learn about the various X-Men issues hitting stands in March. It's the peak of the FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and the final war of Krakoa is fought on multiple fronts throughout time and space! Harsh defeats and inspiring victories await as Nathan Summers teams up with his younger self to take down the new threat of the Neocracy in CABLE, Betsy Braddock assists a group of fallen X-Men on their desperate mission in DEAD X-MEN, and Storm and Magneto face off against an iconic X-Men villain in the afterlife in RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO. In addition, the Phoenix Force's role in mutantkind's future is revealed in X-MEN FOREVER and one of the greatest best friend duos in the Marvel Universe reunite for some good old fashioned vengeance in X-MEN #32! Also in March, Wolverine and Sabretooth continue their bloodiest and most momentous showdown ever in new installments of SABRETOOTH WAR and Beast finally gets what's been coming to him as X-FORCE reaches its milestone 50th issue."

CABLE #3 (OF 4)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by SCOT EATON

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

PROTECT THE FUTURE – NO MATTER THE COST!

Cable and his younger counterpart, Nate, are closer than ever to uncovering the origins of the Neocracy and putting an end to a bloody future before it can come to pass – but each step closer also brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! With the walls closing in, there's no one else they can trust…but with the weight of the world on their shoulders, will Cable and Nate be able to bear the burden together or will they crumble under the weight?

DEAD X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LYNNE YOSHII, BERNARD CHANG, JAVIER PINA & DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

FAR, FARAWAY! Rachel Summers recruited the Dead X-Men for a seemingly impossible mission…and now they're about to discover the REAL reason behind their task. As the walls of reality start to bend, will anyone survive the revelation?!

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 4)

Written by AL EWING

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

FALLS THE SHADOW! In the cold dark rooms beyond death, there are terrible things. Annihilators. Adversaries. And a King of Shadows…who seeks a new soul to live in. The time of easy miracles is over. For Storm and Magneto, all the roads back to life are hard…and this is the hardest road of all.

WOLVERINE #45

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X MARKS THE SPOT! – SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 5! The treasure hunt is on as Sabretooth picks up on the trail of an item that will turn the tide in the war on Wolverine! But as the best there is regroups with the remnants of his allies, it'll be a race against time for the good guys to uncover a LOST weapon that could prove to be their LAST HOPE! And that's if Orchis and the Stark Sentinels don't get them first!

WOLVERINE #46

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

BRAIN CHANGER/GAME CHANGER! – SABRETOOTH WAR PART 6!

Wolverine's memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. This time, if he can't get his head on straight, Sabretooth will do far worse than that! The most diabolical chapter of SABRETOOTH WAR yet…and you thought those early issues were violent?!

X-FORCE #50

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

THE FINAL BATTLE AGAINST BEAST IN THE LANDMARK 50th ISSUE!

X-Force confronts Beast with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. TARGET: BEAST finale!

X-MEN #32

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

BESTIES WITH BLOODY BLADES!

Kate Pryde and Illyana Rasputin have been best friends for a long time. They've had good times, and they've had bad times. One thing they can always agree on? Stomping anti-mutant bigots' heads.

X-MEN: FOREVER #1 (OF 4)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by MARK BROOKS

HAUNTED HOUSE OF X! How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There's been questions that have haunted you since the end of Immortal X-Men. Finally, some answers. There's also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of Immortal X-Men. Finally, some answers too. Tying directly into the pages of the epic FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X comes this story of revelation.

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 3/13

The end has truly begun! The X-Men have taken all they're willing to take from Orchis… Now it's time for them to do the dishing out. Unfortunately, just when it seems like one threat is over…another rises to take its place. The final battle of the Krakoan age rages as two series that are one move toward a crash that will echo across the universe…

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3 (OF 5)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 3/27

Discover that the real end is never beginning! The past, present and future of Krakoa all rests in a trigger finger. The scenario you prayed would never happen plays out as two series that are one move toward a crash that will reverberate outside the universe…

