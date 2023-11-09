Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, Giant-Size, namor

Marvel's Giant-Size Fantastic Four Comes For Namor In February 2024

In 2024, Marvel Comics is bringing back its Giant-Size comics for the 50th anniversary of the original ones from the seventies.

Article Summary Marvel Comics revives Giant-Size series for 50th anniversary with Fantastic Four.

Fabian Nicieza and Creees Lee spearhead February's Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1.

Issue to reveal secrets of Atlantis and a powerful new antagonist, Natlus.

Includes reprint of Fantastic Four #33, a classic Stan Lee and Jack Kirby issue.

In 2024, Marvel Comics is bringing back its Giant-Size comics for the 50th anniversary of the original ones from the seventies. Following Miles Morales Vs Dylan Brock's showdown in January's Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 by Cody Ziglar and Iban Coello, writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Creees Lee continue the Giant-Size series in February with Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1, which Bleeding Cool first noticed was coming a month or so ago.

This February, learn the real meaning behind Imperius Rex in Fabian Nicieza and Creees Lee's GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1, part of next year's new line of GIANT-SIZE one-shots celebrating 50 years of Giant-Size storytelling. GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 will pack startling revelations about the past and set up an wildly uncertain future as the Fantastic Four discover a hidden secret about Atlantis in the form of NATLUS! Awakened after thousands of years, be there when this ancient ruler re-stakes his claim on the throne of Atlantis! IMPERIUS REX! Namor is imprisoned, serving out his sentence as the disgraced King of Atlantis! So when a new yet ancient threat arises from the sea, who better to leap into the fray than Marvel's First Family: the FANTASTIC FOUR! Embark on a GIANT-SIZE deep dive into some of Atlantis' most dangerous history…and the present that can scarcely hope to contain it! "As a 12-year-old who bought — and still has — the original Giant-Size Fantastic Four run which featured great Marvel creators of the '70s like Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, Len Wein, Marv Wolfman, Chris Claremont, John Buscema, Rich Buckler, and more, it was a thrill to write this issue!" Nicieza said. "I tried to follow in the footsteps of those issues by creating something big and new. I came up with a character whose name and history will have Sub-Mariner fans either chuckling and saying, 'why did no one ever think of that?' or they'll want to drown me! I'm excited to see which it will be!" GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 will also include a reprinting of FANTASTIC FOUR #33, a classic issue from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby featuring betrayal, action and high drama – in the Atlantean style!

GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by CREEES LEE

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 2/28

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!