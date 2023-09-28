Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fantastc four, Giant-Size, spider-man

Giant-Size Spider-Man & Fantastic Four for January 2024

Marvel Comics is to publish new Giant-Size one-shots starting with Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 and Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1 in January.

Before crossover events became the norm, True Believers knew that GIANT-SIZE issues were home to Marvel's most earth-shattering developments! During its original run, the pages of GIANT-SIZE included legendary Marvel moments like the groundbreaking debut of the all-new, all-different X-Men, the wedding of Vision and Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man's run-in with Dracula, and the first appearances of Multiple Man, Lilith, Korvac, and Tigra! Ever since then, when fans see GIANT-SIZE on a comic, they know they were in for an epic ride, and these new GIANT-SIZE one-shots will pack the same punch! These new installments will also include backup reprints of key stories, giving readers a gigantic dose of Marvel brilliance, past and present! First up, Miles Morales: Spider-Man scribe Cody Ziglar and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Iban Coello spin a showdown between the next generation's Spider-Man and Venom in GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1! Dylan Brock has a bone…or a brain…to pick with Miles Morales in a GIANT-SIZED Spidey story that can't be missed! GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1 will also reprint ULTIMATE COMICS: SPIDER-MAN #22 by Spidey-legends Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli that features the epic conclusion of Miles' first battle with Ultimate Venom! And that's not all! In December, Marvel proudly re-presents the very first Giant-Size title ever, GIANT-SIZE SUPER-STARS #1, in a special facsimile edition. Experience one of the all-time great Marvel comic books from industry legends Gerry Conway and Rich Buckler, in its original form, ads and all! The Thing and the Hulk have one of the most powerhouse rivalries in the entire Marvel Universe – and in 1974, it spilled out of the pages of both of their own books into a double-length slobberknocker! And like all the best bouts, this one takes place in the ring at Madison Square Garden – with the Fantastic Four watching on! In the green corner, it's Bruce Banner's incredible alter ego! In the orange corner, it's bashful Benjamin J. Grimm! But there's a twist to this fight that you won't believe – and the formidable warrior Thundra is on hand to tag in! Will it be Clobberin' Time for the Hulk? Or will the ever-lovin' Thing get smashed?

Bleeding Cool also notes a Giant-Size Fantastic Four has been listed for January, with no creator details yet.

GIANT-SIZE SUPER-STARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Art and Cover by RICH BUCKLER

On Sale 12/27

GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by IBAN COELLO

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 1/10

