Marvel's New Super Hero Team For 2024, The Blood Hunters

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, Blood Hunters

Mark Russell, Bob Quinn, Erica Schultz, Bernard Chang, Christos Gage, Javier Garrón. create new superhero team for Marvel, Blood Hunters.

Mark Russell, Bob Quinn, Erica Schultz, Bernard Chang, Christos Gage, Javier Garrón. are creating a new superhero team for Marvel Comics in May, Blood Hunters, spinning out of the upcoming Blood Hunt event series by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz with Hawkeye, Man-Wolf, J Jonah Jameson, and Dagger.

A NEW TEAM OF VAMPIRE SLAYERS ASSEMBLE, HAWKEYE STANDS ALONE AGAINST THE ENDLESS HORDES, AND MORE IN BLOOD HUNTERS!

This May, a new anthology limited series delivers thrilling tales set amidst the backdrop of BLOOD HUNT, including the debut of a new super team—BLOOD HUNTERS.

The long night is coming, and when it does, every hero in the Marvel Universe will face the vampire's brutal onslaught! In addition to a host of limited series and one-shots, Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's BLOOD HUNT will spin out into a four-issue anthology series that explores the full breadth of this latest earth-shattering Marvel Comics crossover event!

The blood-soaked tales found within BLOOD HUNTERS will spotlight iconic and fan-favorite Marvel characters in a wide variety of adventures. Here's what fans can expect from the debut issue:

HAWKEYE is on the run – but does he have enough trick arrows in his quiver to avoid both the long arm of the law AND vampires out for his blood?! See Clint band together with a brave group of civilians in a pulse-pounding story by writer Mark Russell and artist Bob Quinn.

MAN-WOLF and J. JONAH JAMESON do a little father-son bonding – while also fighting for their lives against a horde of bloodsuckers! It's a new chapter of one of the oddest family dynamics in the Marvel Universe by writer Christos Gage and artist Javier Garrón.

With Cloak missing in action, DAGGER strikes out in search of new and surprising allies. Witness the genesis of Marvel's wildest team yet: the BLOOD HUNTERS in the start of a multi-part story by Erica Schultz and Bernard Chang that will run across all four issues! Who will Dagger recruit? You'll have to wait and see!

"It's really exciting to write Dagger and see her assemble a team of fantastic fang hunters!" Schultz shared. "You're going to love the dynamic between these characters, and see where the drama is!"

"It's an honor to be contributing to BLOOD HUNTERS and the BLOOD HUNT event, and to collaborate with Erica Schultz, who's crafted a bloody exciting story; and the masterful magician, Marcelo Maiolo, whose color work is amongst the bloody best in the medium," Chang added. "I hope the work will live up to fan expectations, as well as those of previous creators who have tackled the very same characters from when I was reading and collecting comics in my teens, like the legendary Rick Leonardi and Mike Vosburg."