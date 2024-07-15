Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, doctor doom

Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics has plans for Doctor Doom going forward in 2024 and 2025 and it all begins with Blood Hunt and Doctor Strange.

Article Summary Doctor Doom returns in Blood Hunt series, battling vampires.

Doom to become Sorcerer Supreme after Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange comic book cancellation foreshadows changes.

Upcoming Marvel Fanfare panel may reveal Doom's future.

Doctor Doom has recently returned to Marvel Comics in the Blood Hunt series, taking a stronger stance against Darkforce users and vampires in Latveria, but going. So what happens next? Well there are spoilers for Blood Hunt as well as Marvel's plans for the character going forward, so drop out right now if you want to avoid either.

Because, however Blood Hunt ends, Doctor Strange will end up sacrificing his status as the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe in favour of Doctor Doom taking the role to defeat Varnae. And, as when Clea took over the role, that includes sacrificing part of his soul to Doom as well. And then, rather than returning it, Doctor Doom decides to keep it instead.

Doctor Doom, Sorceror Supreme. And that will be the character's new status in 2024, going forward into 2025. As the Doctor Strange comic book is cancelled. What that means for Doom's portrayal in the Fantastic Four movie, I couldn't say, But these things do seem to go in pairs, don't they?

Maybe someone could ask Kevin Feige and C.B. Cebulski at their joint Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week. What will be in that comic book?

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski and Kevin Feige

Friday July 26, 2024 3:00pm – 4:00pm PDT

Room 6DE

Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen! Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics along with some special surprise creators. With decades of creative storytelling at the House of Ideas between them, there will be no shortage of insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes that you can't afford to miss. And if that wasn't enough . . . following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!