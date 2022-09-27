Marvel's Voices: Community #1 Preview: Community and Capitalism

Marvel celebrates Latin/x voices in the best way possible in this preview of Marvel's Voices: Community #1: the way where you give Marvel seis dólares! But cynicism aside, at least nobody is holding a bag of tamales in space. Or at least not in the preview. Check out the preview below.

Marvel's Voices: Community #1

by Alex Segura & Marvel Various & Fabian Nicieza, cover by Lucas Werneck

Returning for another rousing celebration of Marvel's Latin/x characters and creators is MARVEL VOICES: COMUNIDADES! Legendary creator Fabian Nicieza takes to the stars in an action-packed Nova adventure! Superstar Edgar Delgado continues to show off his writing chops with a spine-tingling spider escapade with Miles Morales! And award-winning author Alex Segura blazes a new trail for White Tiger – and introduces a brand new character to the Marvel Mythos! And that's only scratching the surface – not to mention the amazing lineup of new and established artists lending their voices to this astounding anthology. Trust us, you don't want to miss out!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 130 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620494600111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620494600121 – MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY 1 JIMENEZ VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620494600131 – MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY 1 SHIKO VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620494600141 – MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY 1 MEDINA DESIGN VARIANT – $5.99 US

