Marvel's Voices Community #1 Preview: Latinx Edition

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. Marvel has never met a community they wouldn't like to exploit, so in that spirit, check out a preview of Marvel's Voices Community #1, celebrating the Latinx community in the best possible way: the kind of way where you give Marvel ten dollars!

COME JOIN THE FESTIVITIES AS MARVEL CELEBRATES THE MIGHTY LATIN-X

HEROES AND CREATORS FROM ALL CORNERS OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Spider-Man! White Tiger! Ghost Rider! And so many more heroes get their moment in the sun as new and fan-favorite creators continue to expand the world outside your window in MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES (Community)! Featuring an introduction by renowned scholar Frederick Luis Aldama! PLUS, an all-new hero takes the stage in a whirlwind adventure you won't want to miss.

