Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 Preview: Black History Month Edition

Marvel Celebrates Black History Month in the best way possible in Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1… the way where you give Marvel six bucks. Or, as the Marvel calls it, "the mighty marvel method."Hey, it's a formula that works, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Check out the preview below.

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1

by Cody Ziglar & Marvel Various, cover by ChrisCross

WE'VE DONE IT AGAIN! ANOTHER STAR-PACKED VOICES SPECIAL GRACES THE STANDS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH! Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos makes her writing debut with a gorgeous tale of Wakanda! Superstar novelist Victor LaValle writes Moon Girl like you've never seen her before! Jessica Jones and Cloak & Dagger TV writer J. Holtham explores the legacy of Sam Wilson, Captain America! Amazing Spider-Man scribe Cody Ziglar visits Marvel's black heroes through the ages in a celebration highlighting Luke Cage's 50th Anniversary! And there's so much more to come, including an incredible lineup of new and established artists. Marvel's Voices is the program for every fan – don't let this one pass you by!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.12"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 130 per carton

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620338300111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Varants:

75960620338300121 – MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY 1 COIPEL VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620338300131 – MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY 1 CLARKE VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620338300141 – MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY 1 BUSTOS VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620338300151 – MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY 1 EDGE VARIANT – $5.99 US

