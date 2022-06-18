Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 Preview: Pride and Capitalism

Marvel celebrates LGBTQAI+ Pride in the best way possible with Marvel's Voices: Pride #1… the way where you give Marvel ten bucks! Check out the preview below.

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1

by Alyssa Wong & Stephen Byrne, cover by Nick Robles

Hot off a GLAAD Award nomination for 2021's anthology, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE returns for a jam-packed celebration of LGBTQI+ characters and creators! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders introduces a new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won't be the last you see of them. Get in on the ground floor here! IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon's complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time. Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the MU's real god of love – Hercules! Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! And that's just the first slice of the rainbow. MARVEL'S VOICES continues its groundbreaking anthology series with another swoon-worthy glimpse of the world outside your window!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.17"H x 0.11"D | 5 oz | 80 per carton

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 88 Pages | 75960620405200111

| Rated T+

$9.99

Variants:

75960620405200121 – MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE 1 REEDER VARIANT – $9.99 US

75960620405200131 – MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE 1 COIPEL VARIANT – $9.99 US

75960620405200151 – MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE 1 STEPHEN BYRNE VARIANT – $9.99 US

75960620405200141 – MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE 1 BARTEL VARIANT – $9.99 US

