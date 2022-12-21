Mary Jane Watson Now Has Luck-Based Superpowers- Will She Be Jackpot?

Say, remember when there was a new red-haired superheroine in the Spider-Man comics called Jackpot? But it turned out that it wasn't Mary Jane after all but Alana Jobson? And who eventually died? Even though Marc Guggenheim was meant to be writing a movie for Sony focused on her? That name Jackpot has been unclaimed for a while, can you think of a better name for Mary Jane in today's Mary Jane & Black Cat #1? Because face it, Black Cat, she just hit the Jackpot.

The solicitation for Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 read "But SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITH MJ!", while the #2 listing revealed "Somehow, MJ's got powers" and #3 added "But MJ's holding back? What is the true price of her new super-powers?" Today sees the release if the first issue, as part of the Dark Web Inferno crossover event between Spider-Man and X-Men books. And sees Mary Jane Watson defending her new family, Paul and the kids, from a demonically possessed juicer.

And Felicia Hardy, Black Cat, catching her in the act of using some new power set. Not the only time in one dimension or another, that Mary Jane Watson has had powers, even being a Spider-Woman in her own right. But not right now…

And Felicia Hardy being told not to tell Peter Parker, who she is secretly back involved with. Lots of secrets and lies.

So what's the nature of this new power set? Well, it seems a little interchangeable.

We seem to have Dial H For Hero crossed with the slot machines at Vegas. Hence why Jackpot would be perfect. But where did she get these new powers?

She is not saying. Did it have anything to do with Peter Parker? She is not saying.

And as for the luck aspect of whatever power she gets next?

Looks like Felicia's own Bad Luck powers are getting in the way a bit…

Unless you really, really like pudding, I guess. Let's see what she can do with a spotted dick this Christmas…

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220774

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratu, Michael Dowling, Jan Bazaldua (CA) J. Scott Campbell

From Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, IRON CAT) and Vincenzo Carratu comes one of the most explosive and kick-ass adventures in Marvel Memory! Set against the explosive backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another's paths and then into LIMBO! But SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITH MJ! And she's not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia's got a guilty conscience and it's playing havoc with their escape plan!

Rated In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221113

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) J. Scott Campbell

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn't BAD ENOUGH, they're also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ's got powers and there's a new (old) man in Felicia's life-and if they don't come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!

Rated T In Shops: Jan 11, 2023 SRP: $3.99

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220978

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) J. Scott Campbell

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo by BELASCO – and if they wanna escape, they'll have to heist their way out! A shaky alliance with an unexpected ally may be their only hope to survive the SCREAMING TOWER. But MJ's holding back? What is the true price of her new super-powers? And why can't Black Cat come clean about the new (old) man in her life? These truths may damn their friendship-and their souls-to Limbo forever!

Rated T In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99