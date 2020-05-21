Marc Guggenheim to Write a Jackpot Movie for Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures is expanding its Marvel universe of characters even more. Yesterday, it was announced that director S.J. Clarkson would direct a movie based supposedly on Madame Web, and today we're getting yet another addition to the Spider-Man universe over at Sony Pictures. According to Deadline, Marc Guggenheim is set to write a script based on the character of Jackpot. Jackpot was first created in 2007 and has had two main women take on the mantle over the years.

The first is Sara Ehret, who got exposed to a virus called Lot 777 that rewrote her DNA and gave her superpowers. The thing that makes Sara is a little different from other superheroes is that she's pregnant when she gets exposed to the virus, and it doesn't affect her baby. Much in the way that Madame Web could give Sony the chance to highlight an older woman as a superhero, this version of Jackpot could Sony the chance to highlight a new mom as a superhero. The other version of Jackpot is Alana Jobson, who buys Sara's identity when Sara wanted to give crimefighting for her family which always works out well for characters in Spider-Man's universe. Alana uses drugs to give her powers, but the thing that makes her unique is that she's a lesbian which is another thing we don't see enough of in superhero films. Guggenheim has been heavily involved with the various Arrowverse shows, which have had a lot of LGBTQ+ inclusion, so it wouldn't be that surprising if he chose the Alana version of Jackpot for that reason alone.

The Sony Spider-Man movies have a lot of stories in various stages of development. At the moment, we have Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage both pushed back to 2021, but Sony has also announced their intentions to do movies based on Silk, Nightwatch, Kraven, Black Cat, Silver Sable, and probably others that we have forgotten about over the years. They must have a lot of faith that Morbius and Venom 2 will make money to announce two more Spider-Man movies in two days on top of the half dozen or so that are already in various stages of development. We'd rather see some casting for Silk than a Jackpot movie if we're honest.