Mattel and Dark Horse Release Analog He-Man NFT with No Blockchain

Pretty much every time we write an article about NFTs — a method of creating digital "art" you can "own" by lighting several acres of the Amazon rainforest on fire — our social media accounts are deluged by "cryptobronies" (the hardcore fans of NFTs and other bitcoins) telling us we just don't understand how NFTs work. Fair. So we decided to learn more about them and we were surprised when we looked into it and found this new NFT from Mattel and Dark Horse starring He-Man and Skeletor (who is definitely a cryptobrony) from the Masters of the Universe franchise.

Now, this NFT is different from some of the ones we've seen before. For one thing, it is not available digitally, only as a paper product. For another, no blockchain is involved in making it. Mattel and Dark Horse are really revolutionizing the whole crypto industry with these physical versions of NFTS they're calling "limited edition prints." To buy it, you even have to use retro fiat currency. Very cool and, dare we say, nostalgic! Here's a press release from Dark Horse with more info, which we hope cryptobronies will take as a sincere apology for any frustration our articles have caused them in the past.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (December 14, 2021)—Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Dark Horse Direct are releasing the next exclusive limited-edition lithograph print of the comic covers for the Masters of the Universe: Revelation comic series written by Kevin Smith (Clerks, Dogma), Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow). The comics served as a prequel to Netflix and Mattel Television's critically acclaimed animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Parts 1 and 2 of the series are available on Netflix now. Printed on 11" x 17" archival paper, feel the power emanate off the page with the gorgeous artwork from Bill Sienkiewicz, originally featured on the variant cover from the comic, Masters of the Universe: Revelation #2. This limited-edition, numbered print will be held to 300 units, making this a true collector's piece. Pre-orders for this print are open now while supplies last! Each print will retail for $39.99 and ship to customers between January and February 2022, available exclusively at Direct.DarkHorse.com!