Matteo De Longis' New Sci-Fi Rock'N'Roll Comic, The Prism From Ablaze

Matteo De Longis of Avengers: The Initiative and Sky Doll Space Ship has a new rock-n-roll sci-fi comic book out from Ablaze on the 18th of October, The Prism. Previously published by BAO in Italian in 2021, this will be its first publication in English.

THE PRISM Issue 1, story and art by Matteo De Longis · SRP: $3.99 · Available October 18th

"If you want to want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration." –Nikola Tesla. Noise pollution is crushing life on earth. The largest mega-corporation on the planet finances a crazy project called The P.R.I.S.M. (Purifying Recording Interplanetary Space Mission) to combat the phenomenon: sending a musical supergroup into space to record an album that will produce sounds able to push back the threat known as S.O.T.W. (Smoke on the Water) and save the planet. Where rock'n'roll excess and the survival of all life on Earth collide, there is…THE PRISM! Catch the expanded 40-page debut issue at the standard 32-page price. Four variant covers of Issue 1 will be available by artists including Matteo De Longis, Francesco Tomaselli, Guillaume Martinez, and Carlos Nieto ("Metallica: Ride the Lightning" Album Homage Cover)

This is Matteo De Longis' first attempt to create a long-playing saga in comic books, with a ridiculous concept taken very, very seriously. He plans seven volumes, one every two years, each readable on its own, but which will build the story of man's greatest feat in space so far. The Italian edition had an afterword by science communicator, actor and writer Adrian Fartade (who is also a character in the story). A second volume should be due shortly from Matteo De Longis and BAO.

Here's a preview of the comic book, which will be part of Ablaze's October 2023 solicits and solicitations in a couple of weeks.

