Matteo Scalera To Draw Mark Millar's King Of Spies From Image/Netflix

Italian comic book creator Matteo Scalera is best known for his work on Batman, Daredevil, Deadpool, Incorruptible, Power Rangers and is also the co-creator of Black Science with Rick Remender and Dead Body Road with Justin Jordan, as well as drawing Space Bandits based on the Mark Millar Netflix pitch, all published by Image Comics. He was also was one of the twelve winners in the first ChesterQuest, a worldwide talent search by Marvel, run by now-Marvel EIC CB Cebulski. But his next work will be with Mark Millar on King Of Spies – previously announced as a Millarworld movie from Netflix, but now another work-for-hire comic book spinoff coming out from Image Comics as well. Mark Millar tells Bleeding Cool;

First up, some great news on the new comic front. We know the big Jupiter's Legacy finale is running right now. We know The Magic Order sequel kicks off in October with Stuart Immonen. We know about KING OF SPIES, the huge action franchise I created in-house at Netflix eighteen months back, but did you know I'm also planning a comic of this too? We've been looking at so many great possible artists for this project over the past six months and settled on one of my absolute faves, the brilliant Matteo Scalera. He drew the comic of the Space Bandits movie we're doing right after Sharkey and I just love the guy. He's pretty much peerless at the moment and doing the best work of his career on this particular book. I'll share some interior pages he's been doing soon, but in the meantime here's the ad we had him draw with all the details you need for now. Out in December. It's going to be a cracker!

And for those who want more info on King Of Spies...

In King of Spies, Britain's greatest secret agent faces his deadliest enemy yet – his own mortality. Diagnosed with a brain tumour and six months to live, the retired Sir Roland King looks around at the world he's saved so many times and feels he can't leave us in such a mess. There's greed and corruption at every level, untouchable despots he was forbidden to go near and a system he just doesn't believe in any more. He wants to use his remaining time to make a difference with his particular set of skills, and repair the damage he did in his private life at the same time. The most dangerous man in the world has gone rogue and he knows where all the bodies are buried. Now it's time to go after the REAL monsters…