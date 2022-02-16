Max Bemis & Marianna Ignazzi Create Buffy '97 Comic For Boom Studios

Bleeding Cool gets the word through secret inside sources – oh alright, from reading an Amazon solicitation – that Max Bemis and Marianna Ignazzi are creating a retro Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic book from Boom Studios, a one-shot called Buffy '97. Referencing the year that the TV show first aired, it will also be collected alongside content from the Buffy 25th Anniversary Special coming out in March. Max Bemis is best known as the singer/songwriter of the band Say Anything and the supergroup Two Tongues but in recent years has become well-known writing comics, including a Moon Knight run that will be heavily referenced in the upcoming TV show.

Here's the Amazon solicitation for the Buffy '97 collection.

The Buffyverse expands in this epic '90s throwback! And… action! Welcome to "That Buffy Show," a '90s infused blend of sitcom and teen drama! However, things are more than they seem as the cast gets a taste of the supernatural when real vampires infiltrate the audience. The Scooby gang must come together to learn actual slaying skills from Buffy to survive… because they're trapped in the show, unable to escape! This softcover collection features the Buffy '97 one-shot, written by Max Bemis (Moon Knight) and illustrated by Marianna Ignazzi (An Unkindness of Ravens), in addition to 15 pages of short stories by Casey Gilly (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer) & Bayleigh Underwood, Danny Lore (Black Panther) & Marianna Ignazzi, and Lilah Sturges (Jack of Fables) & Claire Roe (Nebula), previously only available as part of the Buffy 25th Anniversary Special. And for long-time Buffy fans to sink their fangs into—a selection of classic Buffy comics from the 90s! Collects the Buffy '97 one-shot as well as material previously published in Buffy 25th Anniversary Special along with a selection of classic, previously published material.

And for the March 30th Buffy The Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special.

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220708

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frany

* 25 years later, dive into a whole new universe of stories celebrating the phenomenal icon of a generation, Buffy Summers!

* Where in the Multiverse is Buffy? And what's happened to the Scooby Gang? Find out in the surprising epilogue to BOOM! Studios' acclaimed first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

* Discover the start of an all new series about the Slayer from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Magic for Liars)!

* Plus, three brand new original stories about your fan favorites from the Buffyverse in this 64 page perfect bound deluxe special celebrating the pivotal anniversary of the Slayer!In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $9.99