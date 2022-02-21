Max Bemis & Rodney Buchemi's Belit & Valeria- Ablaze May 2022 Solicits

Max Bemis, singer/songwriter of the band Say Anything and the supergroup Two Tongues, is coming back into comics in a big way. First with a Buffy '97 comic book and now telling more Hyboria tales with Rodney Buchemi in Ablaze's May 2022 solicits and solicitatsions.

BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR A TURINI (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR221171

MAR221172 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR B VATINE (MR) – 3.99

MAR221173 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR C LEIRIX (MR) – 3.99

MAR221174 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR D BUCHEMI PARODY (MR) – 3.99

MAR221175 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR E BLANK ED (MR) – 10

MAR221176 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV TURINI VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

MAR221177 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR G 20 COPY INCV VATINE VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

MAR221178 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR H 30 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

MAR221179 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR I 40 COPY INCV BUCHEMI VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

MAR221180 – BELIT & VALERIA #1 CVR J 50 COPY INCV TURINI B&W (MR) – 3.99

(W) Max Bemis (A) Rodney Buchemi (CA) Marco Turini

Robert E. Howard's Hyboria UNLEASHED! See its true nature, its unrestrained violence and sexuality!

Rising from a watery grave, Belit once again finds herself commanding a ship, sailing the seas in search of adventure…and answers. But when a deal goes wrong, she finds herself teamed up with the woman she was holding prisoner: the equally beautiful and deadly, Valeria.

These two iconic characters will find themselves traveling across Hyperborea on a mission to find out how Belit lives once again that will lead them straight into danger…from the gods themselves!

Bonus material included: The original Robert E. Howard essay "The Hyborian Age"

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #3 CVR A ANDRASOFSZKY (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR221181

MAR221182 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #3 CVR B SEGOVIA (MR) – 3.99

MAR221183 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #3 CVR C MUTTI (MR) – 3.99

MAR221184 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #3 CVR D NIETO PARODY VAR (MR) – 3.99

MAR221185 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #3 CVR E 10 COPY DELL EDERA INCV (M – 3.99

MAR221186 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #3 CVR F 20 COPY SEGOVIA INCV (MR) – 3.99

MAR221187 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #3 CVR G 30 COPY ANDRASOFSZKY B&W I – 3.99

(W) Julien Blondel, Robert E. Howard (A) Valentin Secher (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life UNCENSORED! Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!

Conan is loose and on the hunt for revenge! But he won't be able to do it alone. He will need to seek help from another mystic and try to return to his people if he hopes to defeat the bloodthirsty kings and the wizard who put them on the throne. And he will have to take to the seas to get it done! Bonus: Includes the original

prose story.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LIFE ZERO #4 CVR A CHECCHETTO (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR221188

MAR221189 – LIFE ZERO #4 CVR B KEANE VAR (MR) – 3.99

MAR221190 – LIFE ZERO #4 CVR C RUIZ VAR (MR) – 3.99

MAR221191 – LIFE ZERO #4 CVR D CASAS PARODY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stefano Vietti (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

A thrilling new adventure drawn by the artist of Marvel Comics' Devil's Reign & Daredevil, Marco Checchetto! At the limits between science fiction, action and horror is LIFE ZERO!

With death all around them, hope is the only thing keeping Derek and his team alive. But saving his daughter and escaping the city are proving to be more difficult than expected. Surrounded by a horde of zombies and military instructions to kill anyone trying to escape on sight, both time and hope are running out quick.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HENDRIX ELECTRIC REQUIEM HC (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR221195

(W) Gianluca MacOni, Mattia Colombara (A / CA) Gianluca MacOni

Hendrix: Electric Requiem explores the life, career and music of a true rock n' roll god–Grammy-award winning musician Jimi Hendrix—who Rolling Stone ranked #1 on their Greatest Guitarists of All Time!

A compelling trip into the mind and world of Jimi Hendrix. Electric Requiem is an exhilarating ride, from Jimi's difficult beginnings in the South, plagued by racism, through his global stardom and triumph at Woodstock, and the excessive lifestyle of a rockstar. A rockstar who, even with all his experiences, never forgot where he came from. Skillfully illustrated by artist Gianluca Maconi, this gripping tale of music, personal demons and thirst for glory is a must-have for any Jimi Hendrix fan. Includes bonus material on Hendrix's life. Continues Ablaze's bio-graphic novel series of historical individuals and events.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 24.99

GUILLEM MARCHS LAURA & OTHER STORIES HC (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR221200

(W) Guillem March (A / CA) Guillem March

Before his work on Batman and the hit Joker series, before he created Karmen, there was the heartfelt story of Laura, the book that led Guillem March to the mainstream comics world!

Suffering from the ever-painful experience of unrequited love, twenty-year-old Laura takes a look at her life. Does the fact that the boy she has feelings for is in love with someone else mean there is something wrong with her? Or is that just how young love goes? And what will happen when she tries to get past the hurt and move on with her life?

Laura is an exploration into the mind of a young woman who has experienced something most people have, but in an honest and beautiful way that only Guillem March can bring us.

Other stories in the book include Irene, which explores the nature of inspiration and creating art outside of one's comfort zone, thanks to some advice from a role model and a cameo by Guillem himself. And in Muse, an artist's search for a model puts how a young woman is perceived by her male roommates into perspective.

Includes bonus material, cover gallery, and more in this hardcover collection.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BASTIEN VIVES THE BLOUSE HC (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR221201

(W) Bastien Vives (A / CA) Bastien Vives

A student of Classical Literature at the Sorbonne, Séverine is neither beautiful, ugly, brilliant, nor mediocre. The young woman lives a banal existence, without brilliance but without drama, alongside a companion who pays her less attention than a television series or video game.

After babysitting, she is given a silk blouse that will mysteriously change her life. From that day forward, men give her a different look, loaded with desire. Does the garment have a magic power? Séverine doesn't know, but she finds that it gives her confidence. And it allows her to take destiny into her own hands…

With the grace and the sensuality which he has already demonstrated in "A Sister," Bastien Vivès draws a new female portrait completely adult and contemporary in "The Blouse."

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 24.99

LIFE ZERO #4 CVR G 30 COPY CHECCHETTO B&W INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR221194

(W) Stefano Vietti (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

A thrilling new adventure drawn by the artist of Marvel Comics' Devil's Reign & Daredevil, Marco Checchetto! At the limits between science fiction, action and horror is LIFE ZERO!

With death all around them, hope is the only thing keeping Derek and his team alive. But saving his daughter and escaping the city are proving to be more difficult than expected. Surrounded by a horde of zombies and military instructions to kill anyone trying to escape on sight, both time and hope are running out quick.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99